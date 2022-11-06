Derrick Henry’s 4-yard touchdown run pulls Titans within 9-7

Getty Images

The blowout is on hold.

With the Chiefs threatening to run away from the Titans, Tennessee turned to its running game.

The Titans opened their second possession with a 16-yard pass from Malik Willis to Austin Hooper. They then called six running plays to finish off the 74-yard drive in the end zone. Derrick Henry had four carries for 30 yards, including the 4-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat, and Willis ran twice for 24 yards.

The Titans have drawn within 9-7.

Of their 118 yards, the Titans have run for 54.