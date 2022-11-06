Derrick Henry’s 4-yard touchdown run pulls Titans within 9-7

Posted by Charean Williams on November 6, 2022, 9:15 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
The blowout is on hold.

With the Chiefs threatening to run away from the Titans, Tennessee turned to its running game.

The Titans opened their second possession with a 16-yard pass from Malik Willis to Austin Hooper. They then called six running plays to finish off the 74-yard drive in the end zone. Derrick Henry had four carries for 30 yards, including the 4-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat, and Willis ran twice for 24 yards.

The Titans have drawn within 9-7.

Of their 118 yards, the Titans have run for 54.

