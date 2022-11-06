Derrick Henry’s second touchdown gives Titans their first lead

USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry is already wearing down and wearing out the Chiefs, not only keeping the Titans in Sunday Night Football but giving them the lead.

The Titans went 79 yards in five plays, using Henry’s 56-yard run to get them there.

Henry romped to the Kansas City 23 before L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie got him down.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis got the Titans to the Kansas City 2 with an 18-yard throw to Austin Hooper, who was well covered by Juan Thornhill. Two Henry runs later the Titans were in the end zone.

Henry scored from the 1-yard line, giving the Titans a 14-9 lead.

He has 88 yards on eight carries. Henry’s first touchdown covered 4 yards.