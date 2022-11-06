Dolphins top Bears in thrilling shootout

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2022, 4:06 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears
In one of the most exciting games of this NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa and Jusin Fields both put up outstanding performances, and in the end it was the Dolphins who escaped Chicago with a 35-32 win.

Tagovailoa had one of his best games, completing 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.

But Fields was in some ways even more impressive: He ran the ball 15 times for 178 yards, the NFL’s all-time greatest regular-season performance for a running quarterback, surpassing a previous record set by Michael Vick in an overtime game against the Vikings. (Colin Kaepernick still has the overall record with his 181-yard playoff rushing performance against the Packers.) Fields also passed for three touchdowns.

The Dolphins, however, just had too much offensively. Tyreek Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown, while the newly arrived running back Jeff Wilson ran nine times for 51 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.

The win improves the Dolphins’ record to 6-3 and keeps them very much alive in the playoff race. The Bears are 3-6 and probably not realistic playoff contenders — but they have a quarterback they believe in with Fields.

34 responses to “Dolphins top Bears in thrilling shootout

  1. Dolphins defense looked lost and out of position most of the game. Got away with a big missed PI call at the end. But I’ll take the win! Phins Up!

  2. Fields was a handful. When he’s accurate throwing, you have no chance of slowing down his legs.

    He was outstanding.

  7. Justin Fields is a superstar. Unbelievable in-season turnaround.

    Finally the Bears have a franchise QB.

  8. Also how did you not mention the missed PI? That was awful and stole overtime from us at minimum.

  9. For once, I don’t mind the loss. Fields was fantastic, the D showed up in the second half and the O line were a bit more solid, allowing only 1 sack. It was a great game, and I think the Bears can kick on from this.

  10. markeyh says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:12 pm
    Miami needs to fire their DC they had no answer for Fields!

    Not sure how much more the DC could have done. Many plays had a “spy” on Fields and he just blew by them. DC can only get guys in the right position, they still have to make the play.

  12. wttoolman says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:10 pm

    It doesn’t take long to figure out teams with running backs playing quarterback.
    ______________

    If you call having 32 points scored against you and having the game in control, then I guess you do have everything figured out.

  13. Gotta admit, Justin Fields appeared to be a “Bust in the making” last Season. CLEARLY I was Mistaken, he looks like the 5 Star Recruit he was Advertised to be coming outta HS and subsequently developed into in Columbus. Still hard to believe UGA chose to roll with Jake Fromm over Fields! Lol

  15. No mention of the bs PI call on the Bears and the no call on Miami? What trash ending thanks to thos pos refs.

  16. Tua being in the lineup is the reason why the Fins won this game. Their offense looks like it could put up 30 even on an off day. It frees up Hill and Waddle to wreak havoc on defenses. The AFC East looks to be the most consistent in the AFC now.

  17. “Not sure how much more the DC could have done. Many plays had a “spy” on Fields and he just blew by them. DC can only get guys in the right position, they still have to make the play.”

    This defense is not the same from a year ago they have regressed..with better talent!!!

  18. Tua’s elite accuracy didn’t show up on their last two possessions on two great play designs by McDaniel that would have sealed the game. The Dolphins defense was horrible all day, but was able to muster up a stop late in the fourth quarter that helped them win the game. I give the Bears credit, they played tough, hung in there and gave themselves a chance to win. They were robbed a first down on the final drive by an obvious Dolphins pass interference, but had an opportunity on fourth down on the very next play to move the chains and the pass went through the hands of the receiver. Fields keeps getting better. The Dolphins need Byron Jones back in a bad way. Their defense isn’t good enough right now.

  19. That Miami D is hot garbage & if I’m McDaniel I would be thinking long & hard about my DC and his lack of game planning because essentially they were playing Lamar Jackson AGAIN in Fields so it’s not like they haven’t seen a HIGHLY mobile QB.
    A wins a win for the Fish I guess – not like my Bills did much today in the Meadowlands! 😥

  20. The defense is going backwards. Boyer the DC is not cutting it. Time for him to be replaced

  21. This defense is not the same from a year ago they have regressed..with better talent!!!***

    Not better talent. Look at the secondary, no Byron Jones, Brandon Jones or Nick Needham and X playing with an injury all season. This defense needs strong cover corners in order to blitz and be aggressive.

  22. The Bears finally figured out how to pass, right after they gutted their D. As pleased as I am that Fields is developing, I’m saddened at contemplating what could have been this season had the Bears stuck with trying to work things out with Roquan Smith. I fear they won’t win another game this year with the dearth of talent in their front 7. They’ll almost certainly go 3-14 this season, in a successful effort at tanking from the front office. 5-12 if catch some breaks.

  23. JF1 is the real deal.

    ESB with that critical drop. Defense completely fell off but Miami is a great offense.

    It’s a rebuild year. Next year is going to be electric.

  24. Fields is getting better and better. I think the Bears have a plan with their coach. He’ll have them on track in a couple of years.

  25. Mixon is probably O player of the week but it really should be Fields for all the crap he has been taking

  26. Hey
    josh83 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    McDaniels is such a qb stud he makes the other teams scrub qbs look like
    ————————-
    We won period I understand your team lost but this in the best offense the Dolphins have had in 35 years, and not buying your negative comments about the team

  27. It’s a shame the referees took over and ruined a perfectly entertaining game to watch. The ending would have been interesting.

  28. Miami is a much better D with Needham, Brandon Jones and Byron Jones. When Byron comes back it will make a huge difference in what they can do.
    A win is a win. Nonsense on the complaining about the officials, it went both ways. There was atleast 5 of Fields runs where the OL was holding and nothing called. It goes both ways. Take the loss like a man and move on.

  29. dj12gauge says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    This defense is not the same from a year ago they have regressed..with better talent!!!***

    Not better talent. Look at the secondary, no Byron Jones, Brandon Jones or Nick Needham and X playing with an injury all season. This defense needs strong cover corners in order to blitz and be aggressive.
    __________________________________________________________

    Agreed. Although they do have better talent up front, the backend needs serious work. Byron Jones is the factor here. He needs to get healthy so we can put special team players back to covering kicks instead of WRs and TEs. Chubb almost got home a couple times in limited snaps so I like what I saw there. The only problem is we flushed a QB who’s faster than anyone we have on that side of the ball. We snuck one out but usually that’s how it goes on the road.

  30. da bears are da bottom. Get ready for the NEW KINGS of the North, THE Detroit Lions!!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  31. markeyh says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:22 pm
    “Not sure how much more the DC could have done. Many plays had a “spy” on Fields and he just blew by them. DC can only get guys in the right position, they still have to make the play.”

    This defense is not the same from a year ago they have regressed..with better talent!!!
    //////////.

    You can’t be serious we have both safeties a corner and nickel corner out they were all starters they are out for year since 2-3 games back.

  32. Fields and da Bears offense are rounding into form nicely. Even the OL looked a little better. The Bears D on the other hand has degraded into straight trash. If Alan Williams is 1 and done as Eberflus’ DC that wouldn’t bother me a bit. Granted, the talent is bad but when you look at no-shows against Dallas and Miami there’s more than just that going on there.

