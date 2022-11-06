Dolphins top Bears in thrilling shootout

Getty Images

In one of the most exciting games of this NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa and Jusin Fields both put up outstanding performances, and in the end it was the Dolphins who escaped Chicago with a 35-32 win.

Tagovailoa had one of his best games, completing 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards, with three touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.

But Fields was in some ways even more impressive: He ran the ball 15 times for 178 yards, the NFL’s all-time greatest regular-season performance for a running quarterback, surpassing a previous record set by Michael Vick in an overtime game against the Vikings. (Colin Kaepernick still has the overall record with his 181-yard playoff rushing performance against the Packers.) Fields also passed for three touchdowns.

The Dolphins, however, just had too much offensively. Tyreek Hill had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown, while the newly arrived running back Jeff Wilson ran nine times for 51 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.

The win improves the Dolphins’ record to 6-3 and keeps them very much alive in the playoff race. The Bears are 3-6 and probably not realistic playoff contenders — but they have a quarterback they believe in with Fields.