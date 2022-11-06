Geno Smith rebounds from interception, Seahawks back in front after Tyler Lockett TD

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith‘s third quarter has featured highs and lows.

The low came when Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown that put Arizona up 14-10. The high came on the next drive as Smith capped a 13-play drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.

It’s the second touchdown pass of the night for Smith and it’s the second straight week that the Seahawks have gotten touchdowns from Lockett and fellow wideout DK Metcalf.

Smith is now up to 15 touchdown passes on the season and adding another one before Sunday is out would put the Seahawks in good shape as they try for their sixth win of the season.