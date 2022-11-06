How much will the Vikings use T.J. Hockenson today?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 6, 2022, 8:14 AM EST
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Adding an offensive player who doesn’t know the offense or the personnel or the playbook or the coaching staff is like changing a tire on a moving car. The Vikings are going to do their best to pull and replace that wheel, given the skills an abilities of new tight end T.J. Hockenson.

It’s a combination of necessity and luxury. Starter Irv Smith, Jr. is injured. And Hockenson has shown that he is among the best tight ends in the league, if he’s utilized properly.

So what will we see from Hockenson today, at Washington? Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweeted last night that Hockenson put in extra hours to get up to speed on the game plan (that should be presumed, but it’s nice to kn0w) and that he’ll be a “key part” of the offense.

We’re hearing that Hockenson’s primary work should come in the red zone. And that the Vikings may use Hockenson’s presence to rely even more heavily on receiver Justin Jefferson.

Whether it’s today or down the road, the Vikings need Hockenson if they hope to keep winning. Every team they play this month has a record at or above .500, and the Bills, Cowboys, and Patriots are looming.

5 responses to “How much will the Vikings use T.J. Hockenson today?

  1. They will be 3-1 this month, and will face Buffalo in the Super Bowl. Should be cool seeing how many stories before the game deal with two 0-4 teams, yada yada.

  3. Doesn’t matter, the Vikings are non-contenders. They might make the playoffs, but they’re good enough to compete in the post season.

  4. He’s going to have to play like Kelce to get the contact extension he’s going to demand.

  5. He gets his first Vikings touchdown today. It will be re-played for ages in Viking lore along with Herschel Walker, Chris Carter, Daunte Culpepper, Randy Moss, Brett Favre, A. Peterson

