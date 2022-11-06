Jaguars erase 17-0 deficit to beat Raiders 27-20

Getty Images

The Jaguars were down 17-0 after Davante Adams’ second touchdown reception of the game.

The Raiders were rolling. Adams had six catches for 88 yards with a TD after just the first quarter alone.

But you don’t win a game just because you’re ahead with 10:51 left in the second quarter.

And so, the Jaguars outscored the Raiders 27-3 for the rest of the game and beat Las Vegas 27-20.

Jacksonville got on the board with running back Travis Etienne’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left in the second quarter. And the club narrowed the deficit with Riley Patterson’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in the second period.

Then head coach Doug Pederson’s squad dominated the second half. Receiver Christian Kirk caught a 7-yard touchdown with 10:15 left in the third quarter to make the score 20-17. And Etienne posted the go-ahead touchdown with a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders had a couple of late chances. But on fourth-and-2 from the Las Vegas 39 with 2:30 left, quarterback Derek Carr’s pass went off Hunter Renfrow’s hands for a turnover on downs.

Patterson made it 27-20 with a 48-yard field goal with 1:08 left. But the Raiders didn’t do anything with their last chance, a 7-yard sack on third-and-10 taking away any realistic shot of a fourth down conversion.

Adams had nine catches on nine targets for 146 yards with two touchdowns in the first half. He finished the game with 10 catches on 17 targets with 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr ended the game 21-of-36 passing for 259 yards with two TDs.

Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, in 628 regular-season and postseason games before head coach Josh McDaniels arrived this year, the club had lost just three times when leading a game by at least 17 points. In 2022, the Raiders have now lost three games when leading by at least 17 points.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 25-of-31 for 235 yards with a touchdown. Etienne had another strong game with 109 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also had two catches for 17 yards.

At 3-6, the Jaguars will head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next weekend.

The 2-6 Raiders will host the 3-5-1 Colts in Week 10.