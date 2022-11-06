Jets take down Bills 20-17

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 4:18 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Jets came into Sunday’s game as major underdogs to the Bills, but they left it as winners.

Running backs James Robinson and Michael Carter powered a long drive for a go-ahead field goal after the two-minute warning and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up a long fourth-down pass to Gabe Davis to seal a 20-17 home win for the Jets. The victory comes a week after a disappointing loss to the Patriots and sends the Jets into their bye week with a 6-3 record.

Jets edge rusher Bryce Hall sacked Josh Allen and forced a fumble that the Bills recovered a couple of plays before the pass to Davis. Allen was grabbing at his right wrist and elbow while shaking off the hit, but he had no problem getting the ball 60-plus yards downfield to Davis on the final offensive play of the game.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first half, but the Bills only scored three points after halftime. Allen threw a pair of interceptions, including one by Gardner in the third quarter that set up Robinson’s first touchdown since joining the Jets. Allen’s first turnover came after a botched opening kickoff by the Jets and a long Stefon Diggs catch gave them the ball in the red zone.

The Jets also sacked Allen five times as part of an outstanding defensive performance. Quarterback Zach Wilson avoided the mistakes of last week and came up with a couple of big plays when needed. One of them came after Robinson and Carter ran eight straight times to set up a third down on the Buffalo 18-yard-line. Wilson hit Denzel Mims for a 12-yard gain and he made another smart move by eating a sack ahead of Greg Zuerlein‘s go-ahead field goal rather than trying to force a ball into the end zone.

Robinson ran for 48 yards and caught a five-yard touchdown while Carter had 76 rushing yards and a score. They combined for 73 yards on the game-winning drive and Buffalo will likely be looking for ways to shore up their run defense before hosting the Vikings next weekend.

64 responses to “Jets take down Bills 20-17

  1. I don’t ever want a hear another defense of Tremaine Edmunds. When Matt Milano isn’t on the field we are absolutely terrible up front and Edmunds is a ghost.

    Guy is an absolute liability.

    Joquan Johnson is absolutely horrific as a backup to Poyer and Hyde.

  2. Congrats to the Jets. The Bills just look broken the last 2 weeks, they need to get back to winning convincingly.

  4. That was good old school football.
    Play solid D.
    Stick with the run.
    Smart QB play.

    Well done Jets.

  5. Taking the Jets lightly is a big mistake. Just ask the Bills and the Packers about what can happen.

    J-E-T-S!!!!!!!!!!

  6. Hopefully this will tamp down the Bills mafia for at least a week. Josh Allen is human after all. He throws some head scratching picks just like the next QB. Hopefully his elbow isn’t a serious issue but if so this team is dead in the water without him.

  8. Amazing win by the New York Jets. Not gonna just let Buffalo take that division! Bills better quit reading all the articles that want to put them in the AFC Championship Game!

  10. That’s two very ugly losses this season. Not sure I’d pick them over either the Chiefs or Eagles, or maybe even the Ravens, at this point.

  11. The Jets had a pick-6 stolen from them by the refs last week against the Patriots as well. They should be 6-2 right now.

  15. Bills thought they would beat the Jets just by showing up.
    JETS defense played extremely well.
    Ganggreen!!!!

  16. No excuses today, whatsoever. The Jets had a great gameplan, and played better.

    Jets are legit, btw. And as I’ve been saying – Wilson is going to be a good QB. He was today.

    Bills have some leeway, but not much. Gotta show up next week. In the meantime, congrats, Jets fans.

  17. Sorry no Super Bowls for you the Cheifs will be going not the Bills. Wide right is alive and well. Love to see it!!

  18. Jets are no joke. Going to be down to the wire in that division between Miami, Buffalo and Jets

  19. It’s definitely receipts time for that Jets troll who predicted a blow out. Time to give the Jets some respect.

  20. Jets should be 7-2 if not for that awful officiating stealing a pick 6 last week. And a horrible call on Mosley

  21. That looked like the Josh Allen during his rookie year. Can everybody now please stop with the Allen > Mahomes nonsense. You know what the difference is between the Bills and the Chiefs?… one is 2-0 in their division and one is 0-2 in their division.

  22. I like both teams and didn’t care who won, but that was an impressive performance by the Jets D, especially in the 2nd half. Enjoyable game all around. Hope Allen is okay. AFC East is going to be a fun division to watch play out.

  23. LOL@ Pats fans w/ the gloating posts. As if they’re going to take the division now. Or hey – even get out of last place.

  25. “darthhelmut says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:25 pm
    That looked like the Josh Allen during his rookie year. Can everybody now please stop with the Allen > Mahomes nonsense. You know what the difference is between the Bills and the Chiefs?… one is 2-0 in their division and one is 0-2 in their division.”
    _____________________________-

    That’s certainly a hot take. I forgot that Mahomes never has a bad game. Like never ever.

    Oh – and what’s the head to head between the 2 teams this year? That might be more important in the end.

  26. Buffalo hype doesn’t match their performance. Now 0-2 in the division.
    I’m not saying they’re a one man team, but with Allen having a bad day, nobody else on that team can pick up the slack. This is why you should have traded for a legitimate RB instead of having your QB being your leading rusher once again.
    Dominated on both lines, five sacks and eight QB hits on Allen and Jets run for a 174 yards on 34 carries, with only 2 sacks on Wilson.

  28. Just do not trust the Bills. Something off with that team despite all of the talent.

  29. The Chiefs lost to the Bills, Colts, and should have lost to the Raiders. In what way are they good? They’ll lose in the playoffs again versus a lower seed.

  30. Jet d is LEGIT.
    ” Jets are gonna get waxed” @TB6
    “Jets will lose 4 of next 5 and finish with 7 wins” Lax coach 37
    This is the fun part. Love these NFL experts LOL!

  32. Maybe instead of worrying about getting a running back that Bills should’ve looked at cornerback, safety and linebacker help

  33. Looked like Josh Allen may have been injured late in the game. Without him the Bills are going nowhere

  34. realfootballfan says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:29 pm
    Just do not trust the Bills. Something off with that team despite all of the talent.

    ______

    Yep, the play call

  35. billsrthefuture says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    No excuses today, whatsoever. The Jets had a great gameplan, and played better.

    Jets are legit, btw. And as I’ve been saying – Wilson is going to be a good QB. He was today.

    Bills have some leeway, but not much. Gotta show up next week. In the meantime, congrats, Jets fans.
    ——————————————–

    Classy comment.

    On behalf of all of us who have suffered for so many years, thank you.

    We are still a long way from a SB, but only a fool would say Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh don’t know what they are doing. The Jets are on their way.

    The Jets may not get to the playoffs, but they certainly will the reason some other teams don’t make it.

  36. Great call by Ladyjet predicting the Jets would surprise everyone. Good job. I wonder if the Troll is still laughing? This is so sweet!!

  39. kahnailee says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:29 pm

    Bills suck, Josh Allen is a scrub

    —————————–

    Someone lost a lot of money betting on the Bils today..

  40. billsrthefuture says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:27 pm
    LOL@ Pats fans w/ the gloating posts. As if they’re going to take

    ——

    At the time you made this post there was ONE Pats fan saying something. One.

  41. jameshodges says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:22 pm
    The Jets had a pick-6 stolen from them by the refs last week against the Patriots as well. They should be 6-2 right now.

    ******************************************

    Jets got dominated last week. The whole 4th quarter, and half of the 3rd, was garbage time.

  42. The mighty Buffalo Bills. Anointed by their fanbase this offseason as Super Bowl Champs. Even the last place Pats beat the Jets. What a joke.

  43. But…But…all the experts said the Bills were a lock?

    No dog in this fight, but: Any.Given.Sunday.

  44. sypha2 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:25 pm
    Jets should be 7-2 if not for that awful officiating stealing a pick 6 last week. And a horrible call on Mosley
    ———————————————–

    Nope. Jets should be exactly what they’re records. Be happy with how far they have come and how they have proved it to the rest of football.

    What if?, what about? bad calls? They don’t matter and they go both ways over the course of the season

  45. The Autumn Wind says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:24 pm
    Sorry no Super Bowls for you the Cheifs will be going not the Bills. Wide right is alive and well. Love to see it!!

    Maybe don’t talk about what you THINK/HOPE will happen. Let’s not forget, the Bills did, in fact, beat the Chiefs earlier this year. And don’t think the Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Bengals, etc won’t give the Chiefs a run. Didn’t the Bengals shut down the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship Game? So stop talking.

  47. Oh my…the SKY is falling! What’s going on with Buffalo – Josh Allen looks lost these last 2 games!
    The Jets were not to be denied today & my Bills hat is off to them.

  49. touchback6 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    lol!

    How do you lose to the Jets?

    ===============================

    The same way you lose to the Bears….

  50. I’d say the Bills could chalk it up as a tough division rival game, but it’s halfway through the season and the jets have actually been playing some sound football beating teams they normally have no right beating.

  52. Roger Goodell is in a pickle. He’s got to do some serious maneuvering to get the Patriots to the top of the division.

  53. First guy to post, ’60ftlesbianoctopus’blames Edmunds, while the defense gave up only 20 points. At the same time, the all world QB threw 2 ints and had a RTG of 46. Pretty amazing, but not at all surprising when you need a scapegoat.

  54. The Bills peaked too early. November is when real football starts.
    ____________
    And you’re starting out in last place.

  56. touchback6 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    lol!

    How do you lose to the Jets?

    ———-

    You realize that the Jets are still ahead of the Pats in the division…..right?

  57. touchback6 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    lol!

    How do you lose to the Jets?

    ___________

    For the record, touchback6 does NOT speak for this Pats fan! I’m thankful we got past the Jets last week, it was a tough affair.

  60. To the sadsack non Super Bowl winning Bills fans saying “we beat KC in KC this year”…yeah, congrats. You did the same last season. Had the tiebreak over the Chiefs until you BLEW IT down the stretch so that win at Arrowhead was as meaningless as having a lead with 13 seconds remaining in the Playoff game. Same thing will happen this season. Hell, you might not even win your own DIVISION as you’re 0-2 in the East!! Your franchise is cursed, Allen isn’t Mahomes and your supposed easy path to the SB, which you all claimed was going to happen, isn’t so easy now, is it?

  63. Scott Timmins says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:14 pm
    Blah, blah, blah…..
    _____________________________________________
    First…the Chiefs and Pat Mahomes were absolutely shut down in the 2nd half of the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals (which effectively ended with a Mahomes pick).
    Second…the Chiefs are the ONLY team in Super Bowl history to not score a TD of some form.
    Third…the Bills already beat the Chiefs once. I know….facts can be hard to hear.

Leave a Reply

