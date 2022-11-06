Jets take down Bills 20-17

Getty Images

The Jets came into Sunday’s game as major underdogs to the Bills, but they left it as winners.

Running backs James Robinson and Michael Carter powered a long drive for a go-ahead field goal after the two-minute warning and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up a long fourth-down pass to Gabe Davis to seal a 20-17 home win for the Jets. The victory comes a week after a disappointing loss to the Patriots and sends the Jets into their bye week with a 6-3 record.

Jets edge rusher Bryce Hall sacked Josh Allen and forced a fumble that the Bills recovered a couple of plays before the pass to Davis. Allen was grabbing at his right wrist and elbow while shaking off the hit, but he had no problem getting the ball 60-plus yards downfield to Davis on the final offensive play of the game.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first half, but the Bills only scored three points after halftime. Allen threw a pair of interceptions, including one by Gardner in the third quarter that set up Robinson’s first touchdown since joining the Jets. Allen’s first turnover came after a botched opening kickoff by the Jets and a long Stefon Diggs catch gave them the ball in the red zone.

The Jets also sacked Allen five times as part of an outstanding defensive performance. Quarterback Zach Wilson avoided the mistakes of last week and came up with a couple of big plays when needed. One of them came after Robinson and Carter ran eight straight times to set up a third down on the Buffalo 18-yard-line. Wilson hit Denzel Mims for a 12-yard gain and he made another smart move by eating a sack ahead of Greg Zuerlein‘s go-ahead field goal rather than trying to force a ball into the end zone.

Robinson ran for 48 yards and caught a five-yard touchdown while Carter had 76 rushing yards and a score. They combined for 73 yards on the game-winning drive and Buffalo will likely be looking for ways to shore up their run defense before hosting the Vikings next weekend.