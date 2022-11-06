Joe Mixon up to five touchdowns

Getty Images

Joe Mixon picked up where he left off in the second half of Sunday’s game.

Mixon ran for a touchdown on the first Bengals possession of the third quarter after scoring four times during the first half of the game. It’s Mixon’s fourth rushing touchdown and it leaves Mixon one short of the NFL record for touchdowns by a single player in a single game.

Alvin Kamara, Ernie Nevers, Dub Jones, and Gale Sayers hold the record with six touchdowns in a game.

Mixon has 19 carries for 143 yards and four catches for 58 yards overall. The Bengals lead the Panthers 42-7 with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter.