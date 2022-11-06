Josh Allen says he has “slight pain” in right elbow

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EST
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his right elbow after being sacked by Jets edge rusher Bryce Hall on one of the final plays of Sunday’s 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium and he was asked about his condition at his postgame press conference.

Allen said he was feeling “slight pain” in his elbow as the game came to an end and added that he will “work through it” as the Bills head toward a Week 10 game against the Vikings.

Allen was 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions in the loss and laid the blame for the loss at his own feet when he spoke to reporters.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like shit. Made some bad decisions tonight that really hurt our team,” Allen said.

The loss dropped the Bills to 6-2 on the season and all four teams in the AFC East are over .500 after nine weeks of play.

23 responses to “Josh Allen says he has “slight pain” in right elbow

  2. Scared to play Baltimore. They have no shot. Zero. Healthy Ravens are unstoppable.

  3. Poor baby. Maybe the talk of them already being the Super Bowl champs will die down a bit now.

  5. I’m surprised he has no issues with back pain after trying to carry 10 other guys. Brown’s injury at RT has left Quessenbury a turnstile on his right.

    Why is Knox a Top 5 paid TE when he is good for one catch a game?

  7. SenorUgati says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:44 pm
    Here come the excuses from Buffalo fans.
    —————–
    What excuses? Players don’t get hurt? Guess you didn’t see the play. That’s not the reason they lost. Allen will be the first to tell you he played terrible.

  9. Obviously time will tell, but I wonder if he’ll regret making that last throw after his arm was already in pain. It’s hard to know what was wrong, so who knows yet whether that will have an effect. They had a timeout to think about it first, so I guess it wasn’t enough of a concern at the time, but they had to have talked about it and then made a decision on which play to run.

  10. …And all the king’s horses & all the king’s men, couldn’t put the Bills back together again.

  11. Well if he is hurt they should think about lining him up at RB. He’s still the best runner they have.

  13. The Jets are tough, especially on defense. I see them making the playoffs and nobody is going to want to play them. The AFC East is back!!

  14. Not one Bills player or Coach ever crowned them the best team in football. That is the media doing that. We have a good team that can compete with anyone but that doesn’t mean we have the best team. Just make the playoffs and take our chances that’s all I want to see.

  15. Hopefully he is ok. The NFL is a better product with Josh Allen playing. I hope my Pats can beat the Bills….but I don’t want them beating the JV version of the Bills. I want to beat Josh Allen.

  16. Allen should have run more often, which he’s really good at, because his passing was stinking up the joint…

  18. I’m really hoping this media hype will die down. I’m a Bills fan (live in Buffalo, fan for life lol) and it’s getting too much. Every week, according to some, Josh Allen gets more freakish and the Bills are more dominating…. Just stop it already. This team hasn’t won the AFC Championship yet and the media already crowned their ass (Dennis Green reference haha). If you listen to Buffalo players, they don’t talk like how the media makes them out to be. They don’t say “We’re unstoppable” or “No team can beat us”, they just focus on the next game. I guess they didn’t focus that much this week, but I digress 😆No player gives you that hot take or sound bite of the week. But they aren’t this juggernaut that everyone makes them out to be. They are a very good team…. But that’s it. Most you can say is they won their division. No more, no less.Jets handed it to them, no excuses. Learn from the mistakes and focus on Minnesota. Go Bills!

  19. Josh Allen will get this team back on track. According to everyone he’s a two time super bowl MVP and regular season MVP…

  20. george1859 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    Jeff Tuel > McCorkle

    ———-

    Jones is still the best QB of his draft class.

  21. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:21 pm
    george1859 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    Jeff Tuel > McCorkle

    ———-

    Jones is still the best QB of his draft class.

    ————

    Not even close. Last year yes. This year, no chance.

  22. nhpats2011 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:08 pm
    Hopefully he is ok. The NFL is a better product with Josh Allen playing. I hope my Pats can beat the Bills….but I don’t want them beating the JV version of the Bills. I want to beat Josh Allen.

    256Rate This

    —————

    Oh goody gum drops! Hand out a 5th place trophy too!

    bwahaha

    The juggernaut Jills lost to thr awful Jetsies.

