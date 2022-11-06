Justin Fields: Refs definitely missed pass interference on late pass to Chase Claypool

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2022, 8:24 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears
With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference.

Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would have set the Bears up in field goal range to send the game into overtime, or possibly given them a shot at the end zone to win the game in regulation. After the game, Fields said there’s no doubt in his mind that it should have been called pass interference.

“It was definitely PI, for sure,” Fields said. “Just missed it, can’t do anything about it. Have to move on.”

Claypool said he felt Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen pulling on him before the ball arrived, but echoed Fields’ comments about having to move on. The Bears got screwed by a bad call, but moving on is all they can do.

12 responses to “Justin Fields: Refs definitely missed pass interference on late pass to Chase Claypool

  2. They will get the apology letter later in the week from the NFL for the missed call. All teams get them.

  3. It was maddening. Especially after seeing Evans get bumped and got the call. He’s growing and explosive though. they’re maintaining good draft capital. The loses will make next year’s schedule easier on paper and hopefully help keep Getsy around another year too. If they are going to win a few this year save it for Pack and Vikes. Hope Fileds doesn’t get fined for stating the obvious.

  5. Addressing officiating issues is long overdue for the NFL suits. They need to put it to the front of the agenda if they don’t want to deal with serious complications as betting explodes.

  6. Every team can point to an uncalled penalty or how the refs screwed them, like when Bridgewater was said to have a concussion on the first play of the game but not, things have a way of evening out hopefully….

  8. PI’s under 2 min should be automatically reviewed by the booth. A shame games can be decided by these arbitrarily called plays.

  9. phinatic1 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 8:56 pm
    Every team can point to an uncalled penalty or how the refs screwed them, like when Bridgewater was said to have a concussion on the first play of the game but not, things have a way of evening out hopefully….

    What happened to Bridgewater had nothing to do with officiating, that was league safety protocol. And it happened at the beginning of that game, Miami had time to recover. Not so for the Bears.

  11. Ok people; here’s why the referees did not call PI on Crossen. Even though Crossen had his hands on Claypool’s side; Crossen did not hinder Claypool from turning to catch the football. I was watching closely. Had Crossen prevented Claypool from turning to the approaching football; then the referees would have called PI on Crossen.
    Claypool was simply trying to save face because he did not catch the pass; even though he had a great opportunity to catch that pass.
    If you look at the replay; when the ball approaches the two players; Claypool turns directly unrestricted to catch the ball. The ball came right to him. He just did not catch it.
    When the ball arrived, that is when Crossen pull Claypool to the ground. If Cossen had pulled Claypool to the ground before the ball arrived; then the referees would have also called PI on Crossen for that too. SO Miami won fair and square.

  12. BS on that explanation and what about the second Dolphin who never turned to look for the ball and hit Claypool before the ball arrived? Just want consistency, looked like a BS call on Eddie Jackson earlier as well. Like I said before, Vegas wanted Miami to win and the refs bailed them out.

