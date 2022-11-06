Justin Fields: Refs definitely missed pass interference on late pass to Chase Claypool

Getty Images

With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference.

Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would have set the Bears up in field goal range to send the game into overtime, or possibly given them a shot at the end zone to win the game in regulation. After the game, Fields said there’s no doubt in his mind that it should have been called pass interference.

“It was definitely PI, for sure,” Fields said. “Just missed it, can’t do anything about it. Have to move on.”

Claypool said he felt Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen pulling on him before the ball arrived, but echoed Fields’ comments about having to move on. The Bears got screwed by a bad call, but moving on is all they can do.