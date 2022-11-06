Justin Fields sets record for most regular-season rushing yards by a quarterback, since at least 1940

November 6, 2022
The best quarterback from the class of 2021 may be Justin Fields.

On Sunday, Fields did something no NFL quarterback has done since at least 1940, per the NFL. Fields rushed for 178 yards. That surpassed the prior record set by Michael Vick on December 1, 2002.

Fields also accounted for four touchdowns on the day, three passing and one rushing. He became the first player in league history with at least three touchdown passes, 150 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in a single game.

As a team, the Bears are grinding it out on the ground. With 252 rushing yards on Sunday, the Bears joined the 1976 Steelers in the Super Bowl era with at least 225 rushing yards in four straight games. The last time any team rushed for 200 yards in four straight games happened in 1978, when the Patriots did it.

  1. With a consistent coaching staff and a better supporting cast, he could be a heck of a good Quarterback.

  2. He looked good. Miami didn’t have an answer until the final drive when they put Chubb and Ingram at the DE positions. Phillips was biting hard all day on the RBs and wasn’t giving enough credit to Fields and he burned them. Miami was pretty good against the pass (aside from the blatant PI at the end) but they failed miserably in something they hang their hats on. Either way, Fields can fly. Curious if the Bears actually build around him or use him as a scapegoat like they did Trubisky.

  5. He won’t last running like that they need to teach how to throw from the pocket once defenses figur that out he go be cooked

  6. He sure made Miami look lost today but he’s one big hit from being injured because of his loose play – I saw Miami defenders pull up & respectfully allow him at least 2 steps to get out of bounds on multiple occasions today, try that against some other teams they’ll send him to the locker room on a cart!

  7. 5 passing TDs the past 2 games, passing yardage isn’t high due to WR drops, his production as a runner and play calling. To call him a RB playing QB ignores facts and reality. He’s a QB that’s a dangerous runner and a fun player to watch.

  9. That offensive line that looked like a huge liability before the season now looks like it’s rounding into shape. They are excellent run blockers for sure.

  11. All that sounds great, but he lost the game. When has a RB that plays QB won anything in the NFL ??

  12. Best QB of the 2021 draft. Not even close. Jets and 49ers messed uo big time. Can’t blame Jags for taking Lawrence Number 1 but this kid should have went 2nd overall

  13. I’ve been a Bears fan long enough to remember Bobby Douglass, a lefty who played for them in the early ‘70’s. Nice guy, met him at a Park District event – threw the ball around with us kids, we had fun. He could never throw like Fields though, all who say he’s not a QB are crazy. Unpolished with plenty of room for improvement but running backs don’t make throws like the one he made to Mooney today. I get that the o-line needs work and moving Fields around is necessary for this year but it’s not sustainable long term. I wasn’t sure about Fields coming into this year and have said that if this new management didn’t think he was going to be the guy for them moving forward, just let him go. I now think there is enough promise there to say the Bears don’t need to be looking for a QB in next years draft. With a stronger offensive line, a few more weapons and a bit more time to develop, Fields can be the QB that the Bears have needed for a long time.

  14. Those who say Fields is an RB, not a QB, haven’t watched the last few games. Stop embarrassing yourself. He made some great reads and throws.

    He’s taking far, far fewer hits running the ball like he does, smartly and avoiding big hits. When he was sitting in the pocket, he was getting crushed due to bad protection. Now it’s a lot better.

    When the talent around him gets better, you will see his passing yards go way up.

  15. “All that sounds great, but he lost the game. When has a RB that plays QB won anything in the NFL ??”

    When has an RB thrown for 5 TDS in 2 games? Also he did everything he could to win the game. Final 2 plays: pass that should have had PI called, and dropped pass that hit St Brown in both hands that would have been a first down. He was responsible for 4 TDs so quit pretending he isn’t a QB that put them in position to win.

