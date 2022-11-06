Justin Jefferson scores first receiving touchdown since season opener

Justin Jefferson had three 100-yard games in his past six games, but he didn’t have a receiving touchdown. He checked that off early Sunday.

On the Vikings’ first possession, Jefferson had four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

He caught a 9-yard scoring toss from Kirk Cousins despite begin well covered by Benjamin St-Juste.

In the season opener, Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers, but he didn’t score a receiving in the six games after that. His only touchdown in that span came on a 3-yard run against the Saints in Week 4.

Cousins went 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive, which covered 78 yards in nine plays.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 11 yards on four carries.

