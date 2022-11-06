Kirk Cousins leaves with injury for one play as Vikings close to within 17-10

Getty Images

Even when things have looked good for Kirk Cousins today, they haven’t been perfect.

The Vikings quarterback completed a 47-yard pass to Justin Jefferson with 12:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. He took a big shot from Daron Payne on the play and stayed down afterward.

Nick Mullens replaced him for one play.

Cousins returned but could not get the Vikings in the end zone. Minnesota settled for a 25-yard Greg Joseph field goal to reduce the Commanders’ lead to 17-10 with 10:46 left.

Cousins is 18-of-32 for 235 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has taken two sacks and nine hits.

Jefferson has seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, which came on the Vikings’ first drive of the game.