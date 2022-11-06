Kirk Cousins, Vikings rally to beat Commanders 20-17

Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins definitely likes this.

The former Washington quarterback returned to his former stomping ground and led the Vikings to a comeback victory. Minnesota trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter but scored 13 unanswered to beat Washington 20-17.

The Vikings won their sixth in a row, moving to 7-1 for the first time since 2009. The Commanders’ three-game winning streak ended as they fell to 4-5.

The Commanders cost themselves at a comeback when John Ridgeway was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after Greg Joseph kicked a 22-yard, go-ahead field goal with 1:52 remaining. The Vikings took the points off the board and burned down the clock before Joseph’s 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.

It was a painful loss for the Commanders.

Benjamin St-Juste had a pick-six of Cousins negated by a pass interference penalty with 13:34 left, and then saw Harrison Smith intercept Taylor Heinicke at the Washington 47 and return it 35 yards to set up Dalvin Cook‘s game-tying touchdown reception.

Cousins finished 22-of-40 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Justin Jefferson seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Heinicke was 15-of-28 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

  1. They just keep finding ways to pull it off. Not dominant at all on either side of the ball, but they are getting those wins. I’ll take it, I guess

  2. The Vikings are just finding ways to win. And we’re finding ways to lose. It’s just sad what our franchise has come to. Play Jordan Love for the rest of the season so at least we’ll know if we need to draft or sign a QB for next year.

  6. Might not have been quite as close if the official wouldn’t have run interference on Samuel’s touchdown.

  7. arealisticpackerfan says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:26 pm
    The Vikings are just finding ways to win. And we’re finding ways to lose. It’s just sad what our franchise has come to. Play Jordan Love for the rest of the season so at least we’ll know if we need to draft or sign a QB for next year.
    ——————
    Ok closet Vikings fan

  9. Good comeback but poor game overall. Defense was great though. Screwed by the refs and that BS TD. KOCs clock management at the end was really concerning. Shouldn’t have been any time left on the clock after that field goal. Just pound the rock down there or kneel it, and play the percentages that it’s a chip shot field goal and you’ll probably make it.

  10. The officials tried to give it to the commanders by running into our guy camped under an easy int and then a bogus face mask call

  11. Never should have been that close. That official running into our DB who was set up for an easy INT and knocked him over not only gave Was the TD, but the momentum. Take that play away, and the Vikings defense holds Henicke to 100 yards passing with 1 TD and 2 INT’s, and we win by at least 2 scores. Still pulled out a win despite playing a team on the road, and the NFL goons.

  13. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:31 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Commanders, the officials did.

    ————————————-

    At least we didn’t lose to Detroit.

  14. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:31 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Commanders, the officials did.
    *****
    Did you even watch the game or were you too preoccupied watching the Packers get embarrassed by the one-win Lions? An official ran into a Viking defender and knocked him over just as he was about to intercept Heinicke. That was a free touchdown handed to Washington on a silver platter.

  15. Three observations:
    1. The Hockenson trade was brilliant
    2. Evan’s looked very good and should get more playing time
    3. Vikings overcame a tackle of Bynum by a ref to allow a Commander TD, a ridiculous picking up of the flag on a blatant horse collar, and a huge no-call on push off on Sullivan

  16. THE Detroit Lions looked better than the vikings today!! Get ready to fall, it will soon be THE YEAR OF THE CAT!!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  17. Those Commie uniforms were just awful. Can we all agree that your alternate uniform can’t be a completely different color than your usual color scheme? It’s like if the Raiders came out with red and purple uniforms.

  19. Three observations:
    1. The Hockenson trade was brilliant
    2. Evan’s looked very good and should get more playing time
    3. Vikings overcame a tackle of Bynum by a ref to allow a Commander TD, a ridiculous picking up of the flag on a blatant horse collar, and a huge no-call on push off on Sullivan
    ———————————

    Don’t forget the obvious DPIs on Jefferson not called. 2 in the end zone

  21. The win feels ever so more satisfying after seeing Washington start doing trick plays in the third quarter, all laughing and jokey, thinking they had this one in the bag up 17-7.

    Please, can we introduce the official interference penalty now? Redo the down and be done with it. And why was the official running towards the play? I’ve never seen anything like it.

    If you want to get in a close game with the Vikings going into the fourth quarter — fine. They’ve shown they will just pull a rabbit out of their hat, time and time again.

    Cousins has to do better. Defense good on both sides. Let’s go catch Buffalo while they’re down.

  22. Those all black uniforms are embarrassing. They are Burgundy and Gold. Dan is so greedy to try and sell more different jerseys.

  23. Both sides blaming the officials. Win, lose or draw, it’s always the ref’s fault.Rigged games, rigged polls, rigged elections… I weep for the Republic.

  24. Viking fans moan more than Eagle fans and that is saying something. Enjoy your W. Your team isn’t all that. Barely beat a horrible Commander’s team led by a QB that should never play.

  25. No comment on the ‘gift’ TD from the back judge that doesn’t know how to get out of the way on a 40+ yard pass?

  26. oldgrouch says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:07 pm
    Both sides blaming the officials. Win, lose or draw, it’s always the ref’s fault.Rigged games, rigged polls, rigged elections… I weep for the Republic.
    ———————————————
    Yeah because it’s normal for a ref to tackle a defender, allowing the opposing team to score a TD. Take your political talk to the New York Times website, is

  28. iliketurtles says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:32 pm
    Good comeback but poor game overall. Defense was great though. Screwed by the refs and that BS TD. KOCs clock management at the end was really concerning. Shouldn’t have been any time left on the clock after that field goal. Just pound the rock down there or kneel it, and play the percentages that it’s a chip shot field goal and you’ll probably make it

    //////////////

    The Refs are part of the playing field, it happens. Some offensive plays are planned to use the Refs as picks. All part of the game. KOC played the clock correctly. Believe it or not you can’t make time speed up. Go play with your turtles kid.

