Late touchdown gives Chargers 14-10 halftime lead over Falcons

Getty Images

The first quarter belonged to the Falcons. The second belonged to the Chargers.

After getting on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run with a little over four minutes left in the second quarter, the Chargers got another touchdown from running back Austin Ekeler to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Ekeler’s 1-yard touchdown capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive that took 1:56 off the clock.

After a slow start, quarterbacks Justin Herbert finished the first half 17-of-22 for 141 yards with a touchdown. Playing without top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer led the way with four catches for 52 yards. Ekeler has six carries for 24 yards with a touchdown and four catches for 22 yards with a touchdown.

The Chargers’ first two drives ended in a three-and-out. The Falcons started their day with a touchdown and field goal, but then had three consecutive three-and-outs to end the first half.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was 7-of-13 for 57 yards passing and took three carries for 16 yards. Back from injury, Cordarrelle Patterson finished the first drive with a 1-yard touchdown. He has seven carries for 25 yards and caught a pass for 9 yards.

The Chargers will have the ball to begin the second half.