Mark Andrews out for Monday night

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 5:16 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Ravens won’t have tight end Mark Andrews for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Andrews was expected to miss the game once the Ravens listed him as doubtful to play due to shoulder and knee injuries and he was officially ruled out on Sunday. The Ravens announced that Andrews is not traveling with the team to New Orleans.

Rookie Isaiah Likely stepped up after Andrews was hurt in Week Eight and will be in line for more work on Monday.

The Ravens also listed running back Gus Edwards as doubtful to play because of a hamstring injury. He has not been ruled out at this point.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.