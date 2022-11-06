Mecole Hardman touchdown gives Chiefs 9-0 lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs had 22 plays, 160 yards and eight first downs at the end of the first quarter, holding the Titans to four plays, 48 yards and one first down. Yet, Kansas City led only 3-0 until Mecole Hardman had a 7-yard catch-and-run from Patrick Mahomes on the first play of the second quarter.

The Chiefs now lead 10-0.

The Chiefs took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in 15 plays before stalling at the Tennessee 5. They settled for a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

The Titans opened the game with a quick pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo, who broke several tackles at the line of scrimmage and broke free. He ran 48 yards to the Kansas City 34 before Justin Reid brought down Okonkwo.

Okonkwo had a false start; Derrick Henry ran for no gain; and Malik Willis threw two incompletions. The Titans punted, and the Chiefs went 79 yards on nine plays to the end zone.

Mahomes has completed passes to six different receivers, including Kadarius Toney for a 2-yard gain on the first play. That was more yards for Toney for the Chiefs in one play than he had for the Giants this season. He made another catch for 10 yards on the next possession.