NFL 2022 Week 9 early inactives: Allen Lazard, Christian Watson active for Packers

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Packers had several question marks on their final injury report of the week, including wide receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. Lazard did not play against Buffalo last Sunday because of a shoulder injury and Watson suffered a concussion during their loss to the Bills, but both of them are going to play against the Lions this Sunday.

The other three players listed as questionable will also play. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot) will join defensive lineman Preston Smith (shoulder, neck) in Sunday’s lineup.

Packers at Lions

Packers: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB De'Vondre Campbell, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford.

Lions: WR Josh Reynolds, CB A.J. Parker, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant

Colts at Patriots

Colts: RB Jonathan Taylor, QB Matt Ryan, CB Tony Brown, LB Grant Stuard, C Wesley French, RB Zack Moss, DL Chris Williams

Patriots: C David Andrews, WR DeVante Parker, DT Christian Barmore, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Kevin Harris, RB Damien Harris

Dolphins at Bears

Dolphins: QB Skylar Thompson, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR River Cracraft, OL Austin Jackson

Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr., OL Alex Leatherwood, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, TE Jake Tonges, CB Lamar Jackson

Vikings at Commanders

Vikings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Jalen Nailor, T Vederian Lowe. OL Chris Reed, LB Benton Whitley, DL Esezi Otomewo, LB Luiji Vilain

Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson, RB J.D. McKissic, LB Cole Holcomb, LB David Mayo, DE Shaka Toney, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner

Panthers at Bengals

Panthers: S Juston Burris, RB Chuba Hubbard, WR Rashard Higgins, LB Arron Mosby, T Larnel Coleman, TE Stephen Sullivan

Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Mike Hilton, DT Josh Tupou, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Tre Flowers, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman

Raiders at Jaguars

Raiders: TE Darren Waller, LB Jayon Brown, DT Kendal Vickers, DE Tashawn Bower, RB Brittain Brown, OT Jackson Barton

Jaguars: WR Kendrick Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De’Shaan Dixon, OL John Miller

Bills at Jets

Bills: S Jordan Poyer, CB Tre'Davious White, LB Matt Milano, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Spencer Brown

Jets: WR Corey Davis, QB Joe Flacco, RB Zonovan Knight, TE Jeremy Ruckert, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams

Chargers at Falcons

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Dustin Hopkins, WR Keenan Allen, CB Kemon Hall, WR Mike Williams, LB Chris Rumph II, DL Jerry Tillery

Falcons: S Erik Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, LB Nate Landman, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson