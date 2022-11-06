Patriots hold Colts to 121 yards, record nine sacks and a pick-six in 26-3 win

Posted by Charean Williams on November 6, 2022, 4:09 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
The Colts gained only 121 yards, allowed nine sacks and averaged only 2.0 yards on 60 offensive plays. They lost to the Patriots 26-3 as Matthew Judon and Josh Uche had three sacks each.

The Colts fell to 3-5-1, while the Patriots improved to 5-4.

It wasn’t like the Patriots were much better on offense. They gained only 203 yards, turned it over once and had seven punts.

The Patriots’ two touchdowns came courtesy of the defense and special teams, and Jonathan Jones was the star of both. The Patriots had a 2-yard touchdown drive after a blocked punt by Jones that Brenden Schooler scooped and ran to the Indianapolis 2, and Jones had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Jones’ pick came after the ball bounced off Kylen Granson‘s hands with Jones getting his hands underneath the ball just before it hit the ground. His touchdown with 3:59 remaining iced the game.

Nick Folk kicked field goals of 49, 43, 43 and 28 yards.

Ehlinger went 15-of-29 for 103 yards and the pick-six, while Mac Jones was 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown.

42 responses to “Patriots hold Colts to 121 yards, record nine sacks and a pick-six in 26-3 win

  1. Will Chris Ballard and Frank Reich still be employed tomorrow morning? If so, why? What have they accomplished?

  3. Patriots off-season priorities: 1. OL 2. OL 3. OL 4. QB maybe

    Strange is also starting to look like the reach that people said he was.

  4. The Patriots are a better team when they’re not asking Mac Jones to do much. But this team is also benefitting from a weak schedule. This defense can’t generate a pick-six every game.

  5. My gosh that was painful. Good thing for the bye cause I need two weeks before I’m ready for any more of that.

  6. PFT preseason predictions: All 4 of you picked the Colts to win the AFC South. Two of you had them as the 2 seed in the AFC. Can you please explain why?

  7. And the Raiders lost another. My hope now is that Josh gets fired and returns to New England so Patricia can give up the offensive play calling.

  8. Patriots are the greatest last place team in the history of the NFL.

    That deserves a banner. I think someone in Indy can help with that 🙂

  10. One of the few games this year I had marked off as a win for the Pats. Ehlinger is horrible and his line is even worse. All the Pats had to do was play ball control with Stevenson and this game was in the bag. The bye week could not have come at a better time because the offense looks exhausted. Hopefully the defense can play like that against a team like the Bills or the Bengals. Still nice for the Pats to be on the winning side of the NFL.

  11. I usually enjoy beating the Colts but today I was just embarrassed for them. That was a bad high school football team.

  12. Will be glad to see NE win about 8-9 gms this yr. Win middle, draft middle, stay middle. Also have middling QB Macaroni Jones. Gonna be middle, middle, middle, for BB.

  13. The tank is above and well in Indy. They know foles is better than ehlinger but might as well pack it in for the year and get a higher draft pick at this point.

  14. chickenbiscuit says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:17 pm
    PFT preseason predictions: All 4 of you picked the Colts to win the AFC South. Two of you had them as the 2 seed in the AFC. Can you please explain why?

    ———-

    Yes. That’s why they are called pre season predictions. Hindsight is 20 20

  15. Pats beat the Jets, the Jets beat the Bills. The Pats will beat the Bills.

    See it’s easy to say ridiculous things like several people who post here.

  16. So Rivers,Wentz and Ryan all probably begged their way out of the lineups. Fired the guy who made game plans then gain 100 yards all day? A quarter and a half in the game and yiu averaged .1 yards per play? He shouldn’t even get a second chance anywhere let alone in Indy after that. The announcers well kindling me talking about the players. It’s the scheme. The defense which reich has no prints on does well every year with different coaches. Even though they are constantly on the field. Please please trade our guys if you aren’t gonna fire Reich. They at least deserve a chance at a career.

  17. jameshodges says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:14 pm
    … But this team is also benefitting from a weak schedule. This defense can’t generate a pick-six every game.

    *******************************************************

    IDK. Last week they dominated the Jets, on the road. Yanno, the Jets. team who just beat the Bills.

    Every week is hard in the NFL. Every win is a good win. Ask Tom Brady.

  20. The Patriots didn’t dominate the Jets. Jones threw a pick-6 that was called back, and that one play alone changed everything. They lost 33-14 against the Bears. Remember that one?

  21. So where’s the Colt poster thermmaman who said the Colts would score 3 TD’s & beat the Pats???
    Weird, they always post on EVERY Pats article.

  22. Remember that the Colts beat the Chiefs earlier this season before you declare them a bad team. It was a good win for the Patriots. Real football starts in November.

  23. Glad Pats fans are happy about the win. I am too. However, I AM SO DONE WITH MAC JONES. I don’t care who guarantees what. He’s TERRIBLE. The coaches don’t even dare to call pass plays down the field. It’s all jet sweeps, screens and dump offs over the middle. The offense is a joke. They won’t beat any decent NFL team with that weak stuff Luckily, RStephenson is a special player. 26 points. A blocked punt gave them 1rst and goal, a pick 6 and 4 FGs. I want Zappe. They score when he’s in. Let him fail. MJones is already a failure. The Pats are projected to have the 3rd most cap room in the NFL next year. Go get Garopollo. Or Aaron Rodgers, or whomever.

    Also, I tell Jake Bailey to report to Belichick’s office Monday. With his playbook.

  24. Reich sure can’t coach, QB under pressure and no quick hits or slants. Offensive line plays like high schoolers missing assignments and getting QB killed. Reich should have been fired last season and 1st or 2nd highest paid offensive line in the league is a joke.

  25. Two horrible teams but someone had to win or tie – NE doesn’t scare anyone & the Colts are just pitiful.

  26. I want Zappe
    ——
    I don’t. Zappe stinks.

    Mac might not be the guy either and I’m definitely leaning that way now but he’s the guy you play till he fails.

  27. Also, I tell Jake Bailey to report to Belichick’s office Monday. With his playbook.
    —-
    This I agree with. No idea what happened to him. Gave him a pass last year for being injured but what’s his excuse this season.

  28. Disciplined NE pass rush. Lanes covered, then converge. No getting away.

    Of course it helps that it stuffed the run, too.

  29. It’s obvious the Colts are purposely tanking …. How could Matt Ryan possibly be any worse than Ellinger? The poor kid looked lost out there.

  30. ohboy58 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:58 pm
    Reich sure can’t coach, QB under pressure and no quick hits or slants. Offensive line plays like high schoolers missing assignments and getting QB killed. Reich should have been fired last season and 1st or 2nd highest paid offensive line in the league is a joke.

    … Also from Ohio & been thinking the same thing. Actually, I know an Ohio guy who could call better plays: NC State TE & special teams coach Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel). Todd called better plays in his backyard, than the entire Colts staff has this season.

  31. Ugly wins are still wins, but even if they make the playoffs, my Pats aren’t going anywhere this year. And this is the last year we can reasonably call it rebuilding. Wait til next year.

  32. Thank God Reich fired the OC. Just in time. You could see how the offense is really clicking now that the bum is gone.

  33. lowlyfinfan88 says:
    November 6, 2022 at 4:12 pm
    Think Matt Ryan would’ve played this bad? The Colts starting their tank.
    ————————————
    Would Ryan of played this bad? Yes. He was leading the NFL in both interceptions and fumbles when he was benched. How did Ryan play against a team with a really good defense this season… like say, the Broncos? He was 26/41 for 251 yards 0TDs/2 INTs and 2 fumbles. He was also sacked 6 times in that game. Absolutely would’ve played as bad.

  34. The race to the bottom: Colts and Panthers. Sadly, I actually believe the Lions and Raiders are trying to win games. The Raiders may still garner the number one pick in the draft. Josh McDaniels is terrible. When he had a quarterback in Denver, he wanted to run the ball. Now he has a bell cow back in Vegas and he wants to throw the ball. Fire this guy and let him run back to New England with his tail tucked between his legs…again.

  35. Sam had 43 yards passing today… and 60 yards lost to sacks. -17 net yards passing.

    *Frank throws dart at dartboard* Oooo… looks like our RB coach is the scape goat this week, sorry! Oh wait, I mean he’s not a scape goat, we just felt we needed to make a change.

  36. Bailey is the 4th highest paid punter in the NFL. And he’s hitting hosel rockets(golf joke). Unfortunately, I think his money is guaranteed in 2023.

  37. Bill missee his opportunity. Should have explored a trade with the Colts for Bailey Crappe while his value was high. It will never be high again.

  38. Bill coached a conservative game sans the corner blitz on the punt. The only chance the Colts had was if the Patriots turned it over in their own end or committed a PI deep in their own territory. They survived two receiver fumbles.

    I understand the loss of patience with Mac and Bailey but let’s see how it goes post the bye. No cupcakes after the bye. The offense will need to step up. Bailey will need to fix his injury, his eyesight or no-excuse poor play. I am not sure what has lead to a major drop off in his play.

  39. I understand Belichick knew the Colts couldn’t score, the OLine was compromised, Parker was out, etc, but my brain still hurts from watching that game. Just don’t think Jones is the guy. Maybe the coaches wrecked him, maybe he doesn’t like the system, whatever. I just hope they don’t waste too much time because he was a 1rst round pick.

    As an aside, how did the Pats lose a SBowl, against FReich, DPeterson and NFoles when Brady passed for 505 yards? Talk about one that got away. Don’t give me Malcolm Butler either. Don’t want to hear it.

  40. OLine was compromised

    The oline was absolutely abysmal. I’m also less impressed with Strange than I was in September.

    Hard to judge a QB or play calling with an Oline like this. With that said I was annoyed seeing Jones slide close to the goal line for no reason. Like he’s scared to take a hit if he went for the TD.

  41. GoodellMustGo says:
    November 6, 2022 at 5:07 pm

    I want Zappe
    ——
    I don’t. Zappe stinks.

    Mac might not be the guy either and I’m definitely leaning that way now but he’s the guy you play till he fails.

    ———–

    Zappe will start next year. Despite his physical limitations, he sees the field much better than Jones.

  42. Zappe will start next year. Despite his physical limitations, he sees the field much better than Jones.
    —-
    Sure good idea if they want to finish 2-15 and have a good shot at Caleb Williams in 2024.

