Patriots hold Colts to 121 yards, record nine sacks and a pick-six in 26-3 win

The Colts gained only 121 yards, allowed nine sacks and averaged only 2.0 yards on 60 offensive plays. They lost to the Patriots 26-3 as Matthew Judon and Josh Uche had three sacks each.

The Colts fell to 3-5-1, while the Patriots improved to 5-4.

It wasn’t like the Patriots were much better on offense. They gained only 203 yards, turned it over once and had seven punts.

The Patriots’ two touchdowns came courtesy of the defense and special teams, and Jonathan Jones was the star of both. The Patriots had a 2-yard touchdown drive after a blocked punt by Jones that Brenden Schooler scooped and ran to the Indianapolis 2, and Jones had a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Jones’ pick came after the ball bounced off Kylen Granson‘s hands with Jones getting his hands underneath the ball just before it hit the ground. His touchdown with 3:59 remaining iced the game.

Nick Folk kicked field goals of 49, 43, 43 and 28 yards.

Ehlinger went 15-of-29 for 103 yards and the pick-six, while Mac Jones was 20-of-30 for 147 yards and a touchdown.