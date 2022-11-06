Raiders to sign Sidney Jones

Getty Images

Some help is on the way for Las Vegas’ secondary.

The Raiders are signing Sidney Jones, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones was waived by the Seahawks after they did not find a trade partner for him on Tuesday. Jones had played limited snaps in three appearances for the Seahawks this season, recording five total tackles. Seattle had acquired him from Jacksonville last year via trade. He appeared in 16 games with 11 starts, recording 10 passes defensed.

Jones started his career as an Eagles second-round pick in 2017. He has appeared in 50 career games with 25 starts, recording four interceptions and 29 passes defensed.

The 2-6 Raiders will host the 3-5-1 Colts next weekend.