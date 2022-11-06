Rams leading Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime

Getty Images

If you were expecting the Rams offense or the Buccaneers offense to break out when playing each other on Sunday, that certainly hasn’t happened yet.

Los Angeles has one explosive offensive play and not much else. Tampa Bay had two drives end in a field goal.

At halftime, the Rams are ahead 7-6.

As noted by the CBS broadcast, two teams combined for seven three-and-outs in the first half — which is the most in a half this season.

Los Angeles started the game with one and punted on its second drive, too. But on the third possession, quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp down the right seam for a 69-yard touchdown.

That was the last bit of substantial offense the Rams had, as the club went three-and-out on its next three possessions. And Stafford ended the half with a kneel down.

On the other side, the Bucs scored a field goal on their first drive and their last drive of the half. Ryan Succop also attempted a 52-yard field goal with 3:03 left in the second quarter, but linebacker Bobby Wagner jumped over the line and blocked it. At the time, it kept the score 7-3.

Stafford ended the first half 7-of1-7 for 98 yards with the TD to Kupp. Kupp, who was dealing with an ankle injury this week, has four catches for 85 yards.

No one else has done much for the Rams offensively. Darrell Henderson has three carries for 12 yards. Cam Akers has three carries for 5 yards. Allen Robinson has two catches for 9 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Tom Brady is 15-of-24 passing for 124 yards. Mike Evans leads the team with four receptions for 33 yards. Julio Jones has two catches for 28 yards.

The Buccaneers will have the ball first to start the second half.