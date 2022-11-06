Rams leading Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EST
If you were expecting the Rams offense or the Buccaneers offense to break out when playing each other on Sunday, that certainly hasn’t happened yet.

Los Angeles has one explosive offensive play and not much else. Tampa Bay had two drives end in a field goal.

At halftime, the Rams are ahead 7-6.

As noted by the CBS broadcast, two teams combined for seven three-and-outs in the first half — which is the most in a half this season.

Los Angeles started the game with one and punted on its second drive, too. But on the third possession, quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp down the right seam for a 69-yard touchdown.

That was the last bit of substantial offense the Rams had, as the club went three-and-out on its next three possessions. And Stafford ended the half with a kneel down.

On the other side, the Bucs scored a field goal on their first drive and their last drive of the half. Ryan Succop also attempted a 52-yard field goal with 3:03 left in the second quarter, but linebacker Bobby Wagner jumped over the line and blocked it. At the time, it kept the score 7-3.

Stafford ended the first half 7-of1-7 for 98 yards with the TD to Kupp. Kupp, who was dealing with an ankle injury this week, has four catches for 85 yards.

No one else has done much for the Rams offensively. Darrell Henderson has three carries for 12 yards. Cam Akers has three carries for 5 yards. Allen Robinson has two catches for 9 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Tom Brady is 15-of-24 passing for 124 yards. Mike Evans leads the team with four receptions for 33 yards. Julio Jones has two catches for 28 yards.

The Buccaneers will have the ball first to start the second half.

12 responses to “Rams leading Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime

  2. This has nothing to do with BB’s “cast offs”. Brady won a SB without the Pats, they can’t say the same thing. Bucs have been injured from the get go. Gronk is gone. The offensive HC is gone. Although I do expect Brady to elevate players around him, it’s not all on him. The Rams on the other hand don’t seem to have the same sense of urgency as last year. Seems like they won a Super Bowl and they’re all content with it. In this league you can’t be content.

  4. The bucs coaching is lacking this year. The offensive game plan is lacking any crearivity

  5. The last two SB winners you’d think they’d be lighting up the place. Instead they look like the last flare out of a Roman candle…

  9. Stay for a mediocre season to get divorced by the finest dime ever??? Nawt 2 smawt Mr Brady

  12. It’s about time Tommy tries his patented ” Throw up a duck and wait for the flag “.
    _____________
    Ask and ye shall receive.

