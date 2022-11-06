Report: Cowboys have Odell Beckham Jr. “on their radar”

Getty Images

The Cowboys tried to trade for a receiver, before the deadline. They failed to find an acceptable deal for, among others, Brandin Cooks.

Enter, post-deadline, OBJ.

NFL Media reports that Odell Beckham Jr. is “firmly on the Cowboys’ radar” as the inevitable land rush for the free-agent receiver approaches.

It’s still unclear when that process will begin. Conflicting reports have emerged as to the timing of Beckham’s return. At one point, NFL Media reported it would happen in the middle of November. That’s coming, very quickly.

Another factor, which Chris Simms has mentioned multiple times on PFT Live and NFL Media also now reports, is that Beckham is looking for something more than a rest-of-the-year Band-Aid deal. He wants a multi-year contract and a longer-term home than what he has said.

Beckham hasn’t been a consistent thorn in the Cowboys’ side, but he’s had a few memorable moments over the years. In 2020, he had a three-touchdown outburst in Dallas. Also, Beckham made a catch for the ages against Dallas eight years ago this month, as a rookie with the Giants.

All that said, the Bills continue to be regarded in some circles as OBJ’s inevitable destination. The fact that the Bills are clear favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, coupled with the presence of Josh Allen firmly in the front end of his prime, underscores that reality.

For months, it was presumed Beckham simply return to the Rams. There’s one theory making the rounds that Beckham decided not to return once they gave his preferred number, 3, to Cam Akers. Other numbers have also been an issue, too. Beckham has publicly complained that the Rams have not made him a sufficiently strong offer.

The Chiefs potentially are in it, too. However, the Chiefs may view OBJ as more of a short-term option, given their longer-term play for Kadarius Toney.

The Giants and 49ers also haven’t closed the door. The 49ers have plenty of other weapons and a subpar quarterback. The Giants, despite a regime change since Beckham was abruptly traded, may still carry enough bad memories to keep Beckham away.

Then there are the Packers. Who could make another run at OBJ. If only to preserve the facade for the sake of Aaron Rodgers that they’re trying.