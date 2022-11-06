Report: Daniel Snyder wants to sell it all, for $7 billion

Getty Images

Forget about $5 billion. Or $6 billion. Daniel Snyder wants more.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Snyder hopes to get $7 billion for the Commanders, and that he’s selling all of it — not some of it.

If Snyder gets that amount, it would represent quite the return on his original investment of $750 million.

Per Glazer, the goal would be to complete the transaction by March 2023.

The Broncos sold earlier this year for $4.65 billion, a record. If Snyder gets $7 billion, that’s a 50-percent bump.

As reported earlier today, at least six credible potential owners have expressed interest in buying the team, in the four days since the franchise officially landed on the market. The sheer number of interested buyers will serve only to drive the price higher and higher.