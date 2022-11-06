Report: Darren Waller unlikely to play

Getty Images

It looks like the Raiders are going to play without tight end Darren Waller again on Sunday.

Waller has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable to face the Jaguars after a week of limited practices. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Waller is unlikely to be in the lineup for the third straight game.

Foster Moreau has been starting at tight end in Waller’s place with Jesper Horsted serving as the top backup.

The Raiders also listed linebacker Divine Deablo (back, wrist) and defensive end Neil Farrell (knee) as questionable on their final injury report of the week,