Report: Darren Waller unlikely to play

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

It looks like the Raiders are going to play without tight end Darren Waller again on Sunday.

Waller has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable to face the Jaguars after a week of limited practices. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Waller is unlikely to be in the lineup for the third straight game.

Foster Moreau has been starting at tight end in Waller’s place with Jesper Horsted serving as the top backup.

The Raiders also listed linebacker Divine Deablo (back, wrist) and defensive end Neil Farrell (knee) as questionable on their final injury report of the week,

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Report: Darren Waller unlikely to play

  1. I figured now that the Trade deadline passed that this injury would magically go away. Guess this proves its a real injury. Get well soon, we need him desperately.

  2. I hope he’s not trying to just stay healthy by not playing, having decided that this is a lost season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.