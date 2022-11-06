Report: Multiple teams called Cardinals with trade offers for DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

A flurry of trades happened across the NFL ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but one big-name player who wasn’t traded was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It wasn’t for lack of trying among the teams that were interested: Multiple teams called the Cardinals with offers for Hopkins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There’s no word on which teams called and how much they offered, but it’s easy to see why teams might have perceived that the Cardinals would have been willing to move Hopkins: The Cardinals are 3-5 and Hopkins is due a $19.45 million base salary next season. Teams with losing records often part with expensive players before the trade deadline.

But Hopkins, who missed the first six games of the season while serving a PED suspension, already has 22 catches for 262 yards in the two games he has played this year. The Cardinals clearly view him as an integral part of what they do on offense, and they’re not willing to get rid of him. At least not for what was being offered.