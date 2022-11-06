Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be fully cleared by end of week

Posted by Mike Florio on November 6, 2022, 1:28 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The biggest name free-agent will soon be getting a clean bill of health.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expects to be fully cleared to play this week. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Once he’s cleared, the question becomes where he’ll sign. He can choose his nest destination, and it’s believed in some league circles that he’ll join the Bills.

Other potentially interested teams include the Cowboys, Rams, Giants, 49ers, Chiefs, and Packers. Beckham reportedly wants something more than a short-term deal.

Wherever he goes, OBJ has the potential to have an impact during the stretch run, and in the postseason.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be fully cleared by end of week

  3. Who cares hes done like burnt toast. Hes only had one good catch his whole career. Done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.