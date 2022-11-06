Sam Ehlinger: That’s an offense that’s unacceptable

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 5:41 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Colts have benched their quarterback and fired their offensive coordinator in recent weeks, but things aren’t getting any better on that side of the ball.

They hit a new low on Sunday in New England. The Colts went 0-of-14 on third downs, gave up nine sacks, picked up eight overall first downs, and gained 121 yards during a 26-3 thumping by the Patriots.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was on the receiving end of those sacks in his second NFL start and there wasn’t anything positive for him to say after the game.

“I mean, that’s an offense that’s unacceptable. Our defense kept us in the game. And we didn’t do anything out there to help them out. They were playing their tails off and couldn’t get anything going in every phase,” Ehlinger said, via a transcript provided by the Patriots.

Colts head coach Frank Reich is running out of levers to pull as he tries to fix the Colts offense on the fly and continued struggles are going to keep him on the hot seat through the second half of this season.

