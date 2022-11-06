Seahawks hold 10-7 lead over Cardinals at halftime

Getty Images

The Cardinals scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the first time this season, but they weren’t able to make it to halftime with a lead over the Seahawks.

DK Metcalf caught a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Seahawks up 10-7 and the Cardinals weren’t able to put any more points on the board before the half was over. It looked like they might be able to score just before the half, but quarterback Kyler Murray‘s fourth down scramble for a first down in Seahawks territory turned into a disaster.

Murray did not secure the ball well and it popped loose after Seahawks safety Ryan Neal made contact with him. Josh Jones recovered the ball and the Seahawks had a chance to try for some points of their own.

Travis Homer ran for 22 yards to get the ball near midfield, but an incompletion by Geno Smith stalled the momentum and the 10-7 lead would last into halftime.

Smith was 15-of-20 for 144 yards over the entire half. The touchdown to Metcalf was his 14th of the season and that’s a new single-season high for the veteran quarterback.

Murray opened the game 10-of-10 and threw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins to give the Cardinals an early lead. He was 4-of-9 the rest of the way and then lost the fumble to make for a sour end to the first half in Arizona.