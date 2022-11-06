Seahawks move to 6-3 with 31-21 win over Cardinals

The Seahawks have a four-game winning streak.

Geno Smith threw two touchdowns, Ken Walker ran for two more and the Seahawks finished up a season sweep of the Cardinals with a 31-21 win in Arizona. The win moves the Seahawks to 6-3 and keeps them in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

They will be in Munich to face the Buccaneers next weekend in the NFL’s first game in Germany. It would have been hard to find anyone back in September who would have believed that Smith will go into that game as the quarterback having the better season, but that’s where things stand after nine weeks of action.

Smith’s improbably successful run as the Seahawks starter continued on Sunday as he went 26-of-34 for 275 yards while running for 38 yards in the win. He did throw an interception that linebacker Zaven Collins returned for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a lead in the third quarter, but rebounded to lead three more touchdown drives over the rest of the afternoon.

Walker chipped in with 26 carries for 109 yards and is now up to seven rushing touchdowns in his rookie season. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each caught touchdown passes for the second straight week and tight end Noah Fant had five catches for 96 yards, including a 51-yarder one play after the Cardinals cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter.

That score came on a Kyler Murray throw to Zach Ertz and Murray also hooked up with DeAndre Hopkins for a score in the first quarter, but the offense did nothing between those scores. They punted six times and Murray lost a fumble while scrambling in Seattle territory in the second quarter.

There were also costly penalties, bad snaps, four sacks allowed and dropped passes for a Cardinals team that is now 3-6 on the year. They’ll be in Los Angeles to face the Rams next weekend and another loss in that game will make it hard to see much hope for the rest of the season in Arizona.

  1. Pete has done a heck of a job successfully rebuilding that Seahawks organization in the course of 1 offseason.

    Unlike the Cardinals, the Seahawks and their fans should be very confident in their GM, Head Coach, and QB moving forward.

  2. Interesting to watch Murry sit on the field and give up in front of his home fans at the end. New level of Diva reached.

    Geno > Kryler

  11. The Cardinals set their franchise back big time giving Kyler Murray that contract. Guy hasn’t improved at all since his rookie year. I think he’s gotten worse. Inexcusable the way he carries the ball even though he fumbles every week. He must not care at all or that would have been fixed by now.

  13. I eagerly anticipate Hawkkiller’s next weekly essay outlining how the Cardinals have this team and that team on the schedule, will be getting this guy and that guy back from injury, will be making this adjustment and that change, and therefore should be in great shape going forward.
    Not to rub salt in the wound, my friend, but your Cardinals have now lost four of their last five and seven of their last 10 games against the Seahawks. Perhaps it’s time for a new screen name? HawkFood seems apropos, don’t you think?

  15. Will all the pundits still call Cryler a “PHENOM”???
    I’m a Cowboys fan but Geno Smith is my favorite non Cowboy. A testament in class and perseverance. All the talking head TV bozos laughed at Pete Carroll. Who’s laughing now?

  19. And the 49ers still smoked your a$$es this season and will again! Goodluck playing against a real defense and CMC clowns!

  21. Why on Earth did the owners give the GM the coach and little Kyler new deals when they didnt have to? Zero sucess most people get fired after such a terrible showing in their chosen field of work. They are almost as bad as the Browns. Kyler needs to do a better job with his homework i guess?

