Seahawks move to 6-3 with 31-21 win over Cardinals

Getty Images

The Seahawks have a four-game winning streak.

Geno Smith threw two touchdowns, Ken Walker ran for two more and the Seahawks finished up a season sweep of the Cardinals with a 31-21 win in Arizona. The win moves the Seahawks to 6-3 and keeps them in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

They will be in Munich to face the Buccaneers next weekend in the NFL’s first game in Germany. It would have been hard to find anyone back in September who would have believed that Smith will go into that game as the quarterback having the better season, but that’s where things stand after nine weeks of action.

Smith’s improbably successful run as the Seahawks starter continued on Sunday as he went 26-of-34 for 275 yards while running for 38 yards in the win. He did throw an interception that linebacker Zaven Collins returned for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a lead in the third quarter, but rebounded to lead three more touchdown drives over the rest of the afternoon.

Walker chipped in with 26 carries for 109 yards and is now up to seven rushing touchdowns in his rookie season. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett each caught touchdown passes for the second straight week and tight end Noah Fant had five catches for 96 yards, including a 51-yarder one play after the Cardinals cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter.

That score came on a Kyler Murray throw to Zach Ertz and Murray also hooked up with DeAndre Hopkins for a score in the first quarter, but the offense did nothing between those scores. They punted six times and Murray lost a fumble while scrambling in Seattle territory in the second quarter.

There were also costly penalties, bad snaps, four sacks allowed and dropped passes for a Cardinals team that is now 3-6 on the year. They’ll be in Los Angeles to face the Rams next weekend and another loss in that game will make it hard to see much hope for the rest of the season in Arizona.