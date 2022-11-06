Steve Wilks: No call on who starts at QB Thursday night

Getty Images

The Panthers made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, but they’re not saying if they will stick with Baker Mayfield for Thursday’s game against the Falcons.

P.J. Walker was pulled after going 3-of-10 for nine yards and two interceptions in the first half of the 42-21 loss. The Panthers only had one first down while the Bengals were building a 35-0 lead, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to turn to Mayfield.

Mayfield, who was playing for the first time since Week Five, went 14-of-20 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, but Wilks said he wasn’t ready to name a starter for Thursday.

“I couldn’t tell you right now,” Wilks said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals. We’ve got to watch the tape and figure out exactly where we are in all three phases and get guys to step up, as well as coaches and myself.”

The Panthers also have to make a call on activating Sam Darnold from injured reserve this week, so there are multiple ways that they could go at quarterback after falling to 2-7 on Sunday.