Steve Wilks: No call on who starts at QB Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 6:32 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

The Panthers made a quarterback change during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, but they’re not saying if they will stick with Baker Mayfield for Thursday’s game against the Falcons.

P.J. Walker was pulled after going 3-of-10 for nine yards and two interceptions in the first half of the 42-21 loss. The Panthers only had one first down while the Bengals were building a 35-0 lead, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to turn to Mayfield.

Mayfield, who was playing for the first time since Week Five, went 14-of-20 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, but Wilks said he wasn’t ready to name a starter for Thursday.

“I couldn’t tell you right now,” Wilks said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals. We’ve got to watch the tape and figure out exactly where we are in all three phases and get guys to step up, as well as coaches and myself.”

The Panthers also have to make a call on activating Sam Darnold from injured reserve this week, so there are multiple ways that they could go at quarterback after falling to 2-7 on Sunday.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Steve Wilks: No call on who starts at QB Thursday night

  1. Thanks for warning us the Panthers play Thursday night so I can make plans to go to Applebee’s or Chili’s in advance.

  3. Thanks for warning us the Panthers play Thursday night so I can make plans to go to Applebee’s or Chili’s in advance.

    —–

    Do you have reservations? It’s a good idea to make reservations.

  4. Um, thanks coach it will make zero difference who starts your team is horrible from top to bottom. Time to blow it up and start over for next year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.