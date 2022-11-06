Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback overtime victory over Titans

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes passed for 446 yards and ran for 63. The Chiefs needed every one of those against an unrelenting Titans team.

Mahomes directed his 11th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime as the Chiefs beat the Titans 20-17 in overtime.

The Chiefs improved to 6-2, and the Titans fell to 5-3.

The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and went 64 yards in 13 plays. They went for it on fourth-and-one at the Tennessee 13, and Mahomes completed a 2-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Three consecutive incompletions, though, led to a Harrison Butker field goal anyway. Butker, who missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal earlier in the night, was good from 28 yards.

The Titans had a chance to answer, but Derrick Henry picked up 1 yard before rookie Malik Willis took back-to-back sacks. Khalen Saunders sacked Willis for a 12-yard loss, and Chris Jones and Carlos Dunlap split a 5-yard sack of Willis for the Chiefs’ only sacks of the game.

Willis’ fourth-and-26 attempt had no prayer.

Without Ryan Tannehill, who missed the game with an ankle injury, the Titans had no passing game. Willis completed only 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. More than half of that came on the team’s first play from scrimmage when Chigoziem Okonkwo broke several tackles at the line of scrimmage and broke free for a 48-yard catch-and-run.

The Titans had 22 total yards of offense in the second half and overtime combined.

The Chiefs had no running game, except when Mahomes ran it.

He ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to draw the Chiefs to within 17-15. The Chiefs had three attempts at the two-point conversion after offsetting penalties was followed by a defensive holding penalty on Joshua Kalu, who held Travis Kelce. On the third try, Mahomes ran it in to tie the game.

The Chiefs then had a chance to win it in regulation. They went for it on fourth-and-inches from their own 45 with 1:00 remaining, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked it up with a 2-yard run. But Mahomes threw three consecutive incompletions, forcing a punt and giving the ball back to the Titans with 35 seconds left.

The Titans threw three incompletions and punted it back to Kansas City, which had an incompletion and a 33-yard catch-and-run by Mecole Hardman to the Tennessee 27 as time expired.

The Chiefs scored only nine points through three quarters, the fewest they had scored since Week 7 against Tennessee last season. The Chiefs lost that game 27-3.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs scored on their first two drives. They took the opening kickoff and drove 69 yards in 15 plays before stalling at the Tennessee 5. Kansas City settled for a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal by Butker.

They made it 9-0 on Hardman’s 7-yard catch-and-run on the first play of the second quarter, but Butker missed the extra point.

The Chiefs then failed to score on seven consecutive possessions. They had five punts, an interception and a missed Butker field goal. It was first time since 2018 against the Colts that the Chiefs had gone seven consecutive drives without scoring a point.

But the Chiefs scored the final 11 points to win it.

The Titans had 48 plays. Mahomes had 68 pass attempts, tying for the third most in NFL history in a single game behind only Drew Bledsoe (70) and Vinny Testaverde (69).