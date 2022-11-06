Sunday Night Football: Titans lead Chiefs 14-9 at halftime

Getty Images

Derrick Henry and Denico Autry have led the Titans to a surprising 14-9 halftime lead over the Chiefs.

The Chiefs held a 9-0 lead before the Titans came roaring back.

Henry has rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He has touchdowns of 4 yards and 1 yard.

Autry has two sacks of Patrick Mahomes, who has completed 19 of 27 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown while running for a team-high 28 yards on three carries.

The Chiefs went 69 and 79 yards on their first two drives. But they gained only 55 yards on their final three drives of the half, punting three times.

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis has completed 3 of 6 passes for 82 yards. He has run for 25 yards on four carries.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has four catches for 50 yards.