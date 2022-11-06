The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade

November 6, 2022
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.

As the theory that was suggested (by me) goes, the Packers simply want quarterback Aaron Rodgers to think they’re trying. Even if the effort is half-assed, half-hearted, and/or hoof-hearted.

Today, there’s more circumstantial evidence to bolster the notion that the Packers simply want to be perceived as making the effort, even if they had no real desire to make a deal. Most notably, there are Simultaneous Sunday Splash! reports from both NFL Media and ESPN that the Packers tried to trade for Raiders tight end Darren Waller prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Rule of thumb. When the two leading sources for Sunday Splashes! have the exact same report, someone really wants to get the word out. And while it’s possibly Waller’s camp that is spreading the news, that would make no sense. If Waller wanted out, news of interest in him elsewhere would have emerged before the trade deadline, in the hopes of basically leaking a trade into existence. At this point, Waller gains nothing by creating the impression that he hopes to get gone.

Instead, these bread crumbs trace back to the Packers, and a deliberate effort to persuade those on the outside (or one very important person on the inside) that they made a genuine effort to upgrade the receiving corps for the stretch run.

Consider the ledes from the two leading articles.

“The Green Bay Packers were unable to pull off any deals before last Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Adam Schefter of ESPN.com writes.

“The Packers stood pat at the trade deadline. . . . However, it wasn’t for a lack of trying,” NFL Media declares.

Schefty also reports (i.e., was asked by the Packers to say out loud) that Green Bay offered for Claypool both a second-round pick and a late-round pick. It’s a detail that pushes back against the argument that, if the Steelers picked Chicago over Green Bay because Pittsburgh believed the Bears would have a higher second-round pick, why didn’t Green Bay try to sweeten the pot?

Again, they want us all (including Rodgers) to know that they did.

Publicly, Rodgers said all the right things about the team’s failure to finalize a trade. Indeed, both articles conclude with the quotes from the quarterback that seem to endorse the decision to stick with the status quo.

Privately, who knows what Rodgers has said? And to those who’d say he’s currently not bashful about airing out dirty laundry, Rodgers was heavily criticized for calling out unnamed teammates for making mental mistakes on 20 percent of all snaps only one week earlier. It was arguably too soon to remind everyone of his surprising late-career heel turn.

Regardless, the Packers are putting in plenty of effort to make sure it’s widely known that they tried to make a deal. If they’d tried that hard to actually make a deal before the deadline came and went, maybe they would have.

12 responses to “The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade

  1. it is amazing how desperate you media types are in getting stories out of nothing. we could get twenty new recievers and the results would be the same, the pressures would still be there and he would still pout as soon as one of them did not catch that uncatchable balls the are being thrown. hopefully this is the last year for the three washed up QBs. they were great, but as Don Merideth use to sing at the end of MNF, turn out the lights the party is over.

  2. The Packers don’t have an owner, so there’s nobody being held accountable. Nobody needs to explain anything to anyone. They traded away two high draft picks for a backup player who hasn’t contributed. They could have used those picks to win another championship, or two. If anything, someone needs to answer to the fans, but their fans are taken for granted. Rodgers is low hanging fry. He’s an easy target. An easy scapegoat. I’m still waiting for an answer. The guy who’s won 2 MVP’s since that trade is not the problem.

  4. Luckily, our terrible GM was saved from himself. We are not in position to acquire players in a foolish attempt to become competitive over the next 2-3 years. We need to accept that we wasted 14 years of hall of fame quarterbacking and we’re in full rebuild mode for life after Rodgers now.

  5. That picture of Rodgers staring aimlessly down to the right sums up the 2023 season for the Packers.

  7. The Packers aren’t one or even two players away from being a good team. And if you do trade, you have to be able to sign them. The QB is taking up far too much of the salary cap to make impactful additions viable.

  8. I don’t believe they have a chance to win with the way Rodgers has been playing this year, and to be fair the offense in general. Other teams can integrate new WRs into their offense but this seems to be an issue for GB. The team is more than 1 WR away from being good – anyone that has watched the Packers play can see that there is little rhythm and bad chemistry. IMO coaches and players can share the blame.

  10. Seriously I am expecting Chuck Harris to emerge as the secret packers owner at ant minute

  11. They lost too many easy games. Even if the Packers figure things out, they probably finish 9-8. Keep your picks for next year. They might be early picks. Give your rookie WRs a chance to grow. If Claypool was good, the Steelers would have kept him.

