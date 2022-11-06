Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards

Getty Images

Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone.

The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter. It set up a fourth-and-5 from the L.A. 32. kicker Ryan Succop sent the ball through the uprights for a field goal, making the score 13-9, Los Angeles.

That milestone throw was about the only highlight that’s come from the second half of Rams-Buccaneers.

L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 34-yard pass that put the Rams at Tampa Bay’s 10-yard line late in the third quarter. But the Rams couldn’t put the ball in the end zone and settled for a 35-yard field goal to go up 13-6.