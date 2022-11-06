Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards

November 6, 2022
Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone.

The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter. It set up a fourth-and-5 from the L.A. 32. kicker Ryan Succop sent the ball through the uprights for a field goal, making the score 13-9, Los Angeles.

That milestone throw was about the only highlight that’s come from the second half of Rams-Buccaneers.

L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp with a 34-yard pass that put the Rams at Tampa Bay’s 10-yard line late in the third quarter. But the Rams couldn’t put the ball in the end zone and settled for a 35-yard field goal to go up 13-6.

  1. A big number of those yards have come in the postseason. It like Brady has played four extra seasons

  3. Tom Brady is the Pete Rose of football. Rose is my favorite all time baseball player. These guys are winners. Wherever they play they turn the team into a world champion. The ultimate leaders. If you play long enough and you’re an all-time great player, there are records you’re going to reach because you outlasted everyone else. 100,000 yards passing and 4,200 hits just seem unreachable. Hats off to Brady.

  4. Amazing accomplishment. Congrats. Though for a guy who never wanted a farewell tour, this is feeling a lot like a long farewell tour (that may not end till he’s 50).

  8. Wow, that’s a crazy accomplishment. That’s almost as many quarterbacks as we’ve had since coming back into the league.

  11. Great accomplishment, and it’s especially good he took them down the field for a TD and the win with 35 seconds and no timeouts. I sure didn’t have much optimism about that. The Bucs receivers dropped good passes all over the place. I like the looks of this Cade Otton TE.

  12. People thinking Brady’s sham marriage was real are truly clueless. Look through the smoke screen and see what’s really going on. Ever since Nassib joined the team, Brady’s marital issues began. Hmmmm doesn’t take a genius to see what’s going on here. Not to mention he is inseparable from Alex Guerrero. Another clue to the clueless who can’t see the real situation going on

  13. cool deal tommy…but…i would imagine an average starting qb who plays for 25 years could at least get close to that. some records are simply a result of being in the league for so long. frank gore anyone???

