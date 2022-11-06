Tre’Davious White won’t make his 2022 debut on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2022, 11:49 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Bills activated cornerback Tre'Davious White from injured reserve this week, but they aren’t ready to put him in the lineup yet.

White is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jets, so it will be at least one more week before he plays his first game since tearing his ACL last season. White was injured on November 25, so it’s been almost a full year since he has appeared in a game.

“I’m just taking it day by day, listening to my body, listening to the medical staff. I think anytime you go through an injury there’s some mental [component] in there, but I think I’ve been handling it the right way. It’s been a trying time. With the support of my teammates and staff, I’ve been getting through it,” White said this week, via WKBW.

The Bills will also be without safety Jordan Poyer, who was ruled out on Friday with an elbow injury, and linebacker Matt Milano, who is inactive with an oblique injury. Milano was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Tre’Davious White won’t make his 2022 debut on Sunday

  1. I’m surprised it’s almost a year and he’s not played yet; meanwhile OBJ reportedly will be cleared soon and his tear happened 9 months ago.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.