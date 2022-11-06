Tre’Davious White won’t make his 2022 debut on Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills activated cornerback Tre'Davious White from injured reserve this week, but they aren’t ready to put him in the lineup yet.

White is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jets, so it will be at least one more week before he plays his first game since tearing his ACL last season. White was injured on November 25, so it’s been almost a full year since he has appeared in a game.

“I’m just taking it day by day, listening to my body, listening to the medical staff. I think anytime you go through an injury there’s some mental [component] in there, but I think I’ve been handling it the right way. It’s been a trying time. With the support of my teammates and staff, I’ve been getting through it,” White said this week, via WKBW.

The Bills will also be without safety Jordan Poyer, who was ruled out on Friday with an elbow injury, and linebacker Matt Milano, who is inactive with an oblique injury. Milano was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.