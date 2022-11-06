Vikings lead Commanders 7-3 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings made it look easy on their first drive, going 78 yards in nine plays. Little has happened of note since.

The Commanders closed out the half with their best drive, going 37 yards in 11 plays to get a Joey Slye field goal of 44 yards with 37 seconds left in the half. It has cut Minnesota’s lead to 7-3 at halftime as Kirk Cousins threw an interception in the end zone with six seconds left.

The Commanders have 96 total yards and the Vikings 180.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke has completed 6 of 14 passes for 48 yards, with Terry McLaurin catching three for 38.

Cousins has completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 9-yard scoring toss to Justin Jefferson on the team’s first drive.

He drove the Vikings 49 yards to the Washington 26 with 14 seconds left in the half. But Cousins’ pass intended for Jefferson in the end zone was tipped and intercepted by Danny Johnson.

Adam Thielen has two catches for 58 yards; Jefferson five for 57 yards and a touchdown; and newcomer T.J. Hockenson four for 42 yards.

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury limped off with 18 seconds remaining following a 36-yard pass play to Adam Thielen. Austin Schlottmann replaced Bradbury the rest of the half.