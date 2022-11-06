Zach Wilson shaken up, Jets cut Bills lead to 7-3

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a trip to the sideline medical tent late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it appears he avoided an injury that will knock him out.

Wilson stayed down after being hit while throwing a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on third down, but jogged off the field and to the tent a short time later. He was out of the tent quickly and was sitting on the bench with his helmet when Greg Zuerlein hit a 53-yard field goal on the next snap.

The kick cut Buffalo’s lead to 7-3 and the score remained that way through the end of the quarter.

The Jets have lost a couple of defensive players to injuries. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (shoulder) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are both called questionable to return.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. ET: Mosley returned in the second quarter.