49ers open practice window for Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 7, 2022, 2:35 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Getty Images

As the 49ers return from their bye week, the club has made a few roster moves.

San Francisco announced running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz have all been designated to return from injured reserve and have had their practice windows opened.

Mitchell has been out since suffering a sprained MCL during the Week One loss to the Bears. A sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Mitchell accounted for 1,100 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns as a rookie. He is expected to form a 1-2 punch with newly acquired Christian McCaffrey.

Mitchell’s anticipated return also made it easier for the 49ers to trade Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins last week.

Al-Shaair and McKivitz are also recovering from a sprained MCL.

Additionally, the 49ers signed receiver Tajae Sharpe to the team’s practice squad and released tight end Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad.

2 responses to “49ers open practice window for Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Colton McKivitz

  1. The trend for the Niners is super positive right now. Rams and Cardinals failing, CMC looking awesome, and hopefully some essentially players coming back. If they can stay healthy a nice playoff run is definitely possible, and who knows? If they can get any of that 2019 magic back they can beat anyone and a Super Bowl is not out of the question.

  2. If the Niners can just stay healthy, they will be one of the top teams in the NFC, along with Philly, Seattle, Dallas and Minnesota.

