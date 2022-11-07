Bengals waive Domenique Davis

USA Today Sports

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Domenique Davis to their active roster on Saturday, but his stay came to an end on Monday.

The Bengals announced that they have waived Davis a day after he played 21 snaps in their 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Davis recorded one tackle on Sunday. He also had two tackles in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Browns. That game was Davis’ NFL debut.

The Bengals did not announce a corresponding roster move, so they have an open roster spot at the moment. The Bengals have a bye in Week 10, so there may not be much urgency to fill it in the immediate future.