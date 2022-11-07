Brian Burns, Derrick Brown listed as limited in practice Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 5:33 PM EST
NFL: NOV 06 Panthers at Bengals
Getty Images

The Panthers didn’t hold an official practice on Monday, but they had to turn in an estimated injury report after a walkthrough because they are playing the Falcons on Thursday night.

Their defensive line was well represented on that report. Defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (illness) would have been limited participants in a full practice while defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) would have sat out entirely.

Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck) also would have been limited participants on Monday.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (illness) joined Ioannidis in being listed as non-participants.

