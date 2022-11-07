Browns designate Jerome Ford, Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns are getting two players pack on the practice field from injured reserve this week.

Cleveland announced that running back RB Jerome Ford and defensive end Chase Winovich are ready to return to practice from injured reserve. The Browns will have up to 21 days to add them to the active roster so they’re eligible to play in games.

Ford is a fifth-round rookie who was slated to be the Browns’ primary kickoff returner before he suffered an ankle injury. Winovich arrived in a trade from the Patriots this year but had only one tackle before suffering a hamstring injury.

The Browns also signed center Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released center Brock Hoffman from the practice squad.