Cardinals are not changing play-calling roles

Getty Images

Albert Einstein, of course, once said “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Over and over again, coaches prove themselves insane.

The Cardinals rank 17th in total offense and 26th in total defense. They are tied for 16th in points scored and 31st in points allowed.

They are not good.

Yet, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday he will not change play-calling duties on either side of the ball for this week.

“Yeah, it hasn’t [changed]. We’ll keep it as it is,” Kingsbury said Monday, via Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals.

Kingsbury said a month ago that he would “definitely” consider giving up the offensive play calling if it helped the team win.

“I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win,” Kingsbury said. “We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I’m all for it.”

Assistant coach Spencer Whipple served as the offensive play-caller last season in Cleveland when Kingsbury was home with COVID-19.