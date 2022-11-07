Cardinals won’t have Will Hernandez this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 3:53 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will have to rework their offensive line before facing the Rams this week.

Right guard Will Hernandez left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with a pectoral injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his Monday press conference that Hernandez will not play in Week 10.

Sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith replaced Hernandez against Seattle, but the team could turn to Max Garcia this week if he is able to return from a shoulder injury.

Garcia was ruled out ahead of Week Nine along with center Rodney Hudson, who has been out since Week Four with a knee injury. Kingsbury said he doesn’t expect Hudson to play this week either and that could mean another start for Billy Price.

