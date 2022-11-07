Colts delay press conference to 8:00 p.m. ET

Getty Images

After the Colts announced the surprising firing of coach Frank Reich (given that owner Jim Irsay insisted eight days ago Reich is safe) and the what-the-hell? decision to make former Colts center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach, the team set a press conference for 6:00 p.m. ET.

The press conference has now been delayed, twice. First, it was 7:30 p.m. ET. Now, it’s 8:00 p.m. ET.

Perhaps it’s a travel issue. Or maybe it’s something far more nutty. Based on recent history in Indy, my money is on nutty.

What if Saturday pulls a quasi-Josh McDaniels, realizing that a man with no college or pro coaching experience has no business walking through the door as the head coach? That’s not impossible. What if the exiting coaching staff has given owner Jim Irsay an ultimatum, threatening to resign rather than be part of a potential farce?

What if they’re trying to nail down a new playcaller, since they currently don’t have one? There’s been speculation about ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky taking the job. What if the Colts are negotiating with him?

It will be difficult for the Colts to conduct an introductory press conference without an answer to the most important question to be asked. And so, for now, it’s due to begin just before kickoff of the Monday night game between the Ravens and Saints.

Maybe that’s the main reason for delaying it. Like the Panthers firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady a year ago on a bye-week Sunday just after kickoff of the 1:00 p.m. ET games, maybe the Colts want no one to really notice whatever it is that’s said.

Whatever the reason, the press conference currently will happen at 8:00 p.m. ET. If it’s going to be delayed again, they probably should just push it to Tuesday.