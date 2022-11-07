Colts fire Frank Reich

Getty Images

Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Colts.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have fired Reich on Monday morning. The move comes a day after the team was throttled 26-3 by the Patriots to fall to 3-5-1 on the season.

Reich was hired as the team’s coach on the back of his work as an offensive coordinator, but the team’s offense has been a mess all season and reached new lows on Sunday. They gained 121 yards all day and failed to convert a third down after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week.

The Colts also benched quarterback Matt Ryan a couple of weeks ago and that left no one else to blame for the team’s subpar play on that side of the ball.

Reich went 40-33-1 and took the Colts to the playoffs twice after being hired in 2018.