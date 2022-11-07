Colts fire Frank Reich

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 11:37 AM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Colts.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have fired Reich on Monday morning. The move comes a day after the team was throttled 26-3 by the Patriots to fall to 3-5-1 on the season.

Reich was hired as the team’s coach on the back of his work as an offensive coordinator, but the team’s offense has been a mess all season and reached new lows on Sunday. They gained 121 yards all day and failed to convert a third down after firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week.

The Colts also benched quarterback Matt Ryan a couple of weeks ago and that left no one else to blame for the team’s subpar play on that side of the ball.

Reich went 40-33-1 and took the Colts to the playoffs twice after being hired in 2018.

69 responses to “Colts fire Frank Reich

  6. The team itself just isn’t that good. Aside from Taylor on offense what other weapon scares you? Pittman Jr has potential but that is it on offense. The skill positions are weak I think Frank is being made out to be the scapegoat for a team that just doesn’t have the juice on the offensive side of the ball.

  7. Scapegoat firing at this point of the season.

    Ballard should’ve been the first one to go.

  11. The record is the reason they are firing him. That is the symptom of the disease. But the cause was multiple bets on QB1s that not only didn’t work but failed spectacularly. Can’t win with QB play THAT bad and he couldn’t alter that. I’d expect he’ll land on his feet as an OC or doing tv next couple years. IMO

  12. Get rid of Ballard too and maybe you’ll start winning football games and stop wasting draft picks.

  14. The benching of Matt Ryan and abrupt firing of Marcus Bradley underscore the pressure he was under to win. In hindsight, he’s probably wishing he’d maintained the status quo.

  18. Knee-jerk reaction. The Patriots are good at defensive scheming and that’s exactly what they did…that and that monster Judon, dude made Penei Sewell look like a construction barrel earlier this year. It was crazy.

  21. Injuries to star players can change a franchise. Bills have had two close losses and beaten up on some other teams that had injuries.

    Imagine how different the Colts season would have been with a healthy JT, Leonard and O-Line.

    Every team preaches “next man up” and “no excuses”.

    Bills are down to All-Pro Safeties and their best LB and it they go from looking like “The Number 1” defense to a soft mid tier defense.

    I was worried about the Colts going into this season almost as much as the Chiefs or even Miami; and now it looks like a total rebuild.

    Availability of a few key guys can change the course of a franchise.

  23. No QB and No RB yesterday. The GM can’t evaluate QB talent. His hands were tied. I thought the Colts defense played hard. The loss to Jax week 17 last year really hurt this franchise.

  25. Wow. I’ve never seen such blatant tanking efforts this early in the season before. Two head coaches fired, multiple coordinators fired, and high level players traded. The NFL now looks like the NBA and NHL. A draft lottery will be coming soon.

  27. They aren’t going to recover from Andrew Luck’s retirement until they find a rookie QB. Stop adding the high dollar stop gap options, start over.

  28. Well, if they still want McDaniels I’ll bet the Raiders would make him available on the cheap.

  29. Oh great, every other coach in the league is being held accountable accept for Josh Mcdaniels and his staff.. Must be nice to have ownership that atleast pretends to care about the product they put on the field.

  31. I seen NFL HC fired in my notifications said Mark Davis pulled the plug on McDaniels lol I won’t be surprised if the colts with a interim HC score a season high in points and beat us lol….

  32. A 55% win percentage in a league that values parity. There are no cupcake division III teams to pad your record with.
    The team has been bad these last few weeks, firing the coach is about all they can do.

  36. He’s got that terrible team in second place in that division, only 1 3/4 games back lol. They need to fire the GM instead.

    Matt Patricia and Joe Judge… how’s that seat feeling with this bit of news

    The Patriots are 5-4 having played three games with their 3rd string rookie QB with new coaches on the offensive side of the ball. They have had their share of struggles as they work to develop an offense that can be more competitive with upper echelon teams by going down field more (because at some point they will have to), but they are squarely in the playoff hunt. Had the Green Bay game not been Zappe’s first game, they probably would have won that game and been 6-3. Yesterday they were down 4 offensive starters, three on the offensive line, which would limit just about any offense. What seat are you talking about? What is this even?

  41. Matt Ryan was a great QB – 5 years ago. Why in the world did they think he was going to be the answer at QB at 37 years old?

    I get the gamble they made with Wentz. Hindsight is 20/20, but Wentz was fantastic with the Birds in 2017 and they don’t even get to the SB that year without him. It was a gamble, but a legitimate one that simply didn’t pan out.

    But the Ryan move was just plain incompetence. I think Irsay pushed for it, and if that’s the case all he did was set Reich and the team up to fail.

  44. Chickens coming home to roost for neglecting the QB position for 4 years. This was an inevitable outcome.

  45. Look at the last 3 QBs he’s had to coach, the WRs, the TEs and just 1 good yr from a RB. The issue in Indy is not Reich, it’s the tools he wasn’t given and it’s ownership…it’s almost always ownership. The smartest of teams (Ravens, Pats, Steelers) almost always compete even when rebuilding and have done so for decades, the dumbest of teams (Texans, Lions, etc) almost never compete or mess it up when they do. In sports, NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL there’s an almost linear line between ownership intellect and team success. In Indy’s case they most often act like a delusional drug addict. Not hard to figure out.

  46. Let’s review. Star QB Luck retires on the eve of a season. Next season, they get an over-the-hill Rivers to fill-in. He does OK, but is clearly done before the end of the year. Next, they overpay for Carson Wentz, well-known for his inconsistency and lack of good leadership traits. Dumpster fire by EOY. Commanders save their bacon by removing the cap millstone from around their neck. But they promptly go out and get a replacement millstone in an over-the-hill Matt Ryan. He doesn’t justify his future guarantees so they deactivate him. Scapegoat firings of the coaching staff and incredibly bleak franchise outlook.

  48. This Coach is talented and experienced. He should easily find a job tutoring one of the outstanding young QBs and offenses in the league this season. To be QB Coach/OC guiding and developing Kenny Pickett makes a lot of sense. Can’t imagine that Coach Frank is out of the NFL for long.

    Get rid of Ballard too and maybe you’ll start winning football games and stop wasting draft picks.
    Wasn’t it just a season or two ago when we were told what a great GM Ballard is? I will say that they seemed to need a QB and a game breaking receiver t take the next step. I felt they should have gone after Garapallo and they surprised me by trading for Ryan as a short term solution. I’m not sure firing Reich will be an improvement. Who are they going to hire? I doubt Sean Payton wants to step into that but my guess is they try to hire him. Shane Steichen the OC in Philly will be available, but didn’t they just do that with Reich? Wasn’t Reich supposed to be the QB Whisperer from Philly? Who else? Ken Dorsey from Buffalo? Mike Kafka from the NYG’s? It has to be an offensive/QB minded coach right? Those are going to be the choices and Payton is the only one with HC experience. They seem to be doing well enough on Defense to not need a defensive HC. I think the Colts may be going away for a few seasons.

  50. So are we done blaming Wentz? I don’t feel bad in the least about Irsay. Couldn’t happen to a better person. But I do feel for Reich with a different qb thrown at him each year. Anyone with sense knew Ryan was a huge downgrade from Wentz. The team now has no coach, no qb, no offensive line. Hopefully knowing Irsay he’ll hire another mid to upper 30 year old qb for another 1 year rental and won’t improve the o-line.

    Wow.

    The curse of Carson Wentz

    More like #DeflateGate karma

  57. “The Patriots are 5-4 having played three games with their 3rd string rookie QB …quack quack”

    No fan base is more wired than the Pats. No sense of humor. Always defensive. You’d think they never won a Superbowl.

  58. The Falcons dodged a bullet because they were going to let Ryan play out his contract. Still it could be worse, imagine being the Packers tied to a miserable Aaron Rodgers and his boat anchor of a contract for next year.

    Draft a QB you knuckleheads.

  62. I need to know how responsible he was for the parade of washed up has been QBs they trotted through there since Luck retired. If it was his idea, he deserves to be fired. If not, if those Qbs were forced on him, he’s getting a bad wrap.

  63. You can’t get too intellectually involved in a decision made by Jim Irsay. There’s no rhyme or reason for most of his decisions. You can say the same thing about Mark Davis. That’s why not every good college coach wants to go to the NFL. A lot of the owners inherited their team, and are absolutely clueless.

  65. I can’t figure out Jim Irsay. One day, he’s calling out Scummy Snyder, and I like him.
    Then he benches Ryan and fires Reich, and I don’t like him.

    I hope the Packers follow suit.

    Fire the coach that brought them to back to back NFC Championship games? All because of one bad stretch? Tell me you know nothing about organizational continuity without telling me you know nothing about organizational continuity.

  67. What happened to the Colts offensive line? They went from best in the league to worst in one season.

