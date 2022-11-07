Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach

Getty Images

It’s been quite a Monday.

The Colts, after an erroneous report from the Indianapolis Star that defensive assistant John Fox would become the interim coach, have hired Jeff Saturday to take over the team.

The 47-year-old member of the team’s Ring of Honor last played for the Colts in 2011. He works for ESPN, and he has served as a “consultant” (per the team) in recent years.

It’s unclear how much consulting he has actually done, and whether that’s enough of a connection to the coaching staff to circumvent potential application of the Rooney Rule to an interim hire from outside the team.

Regardless, Saturday’s only coaching experience comes at the high-school level. Which makes the move a head-scratcher, to say the least.

Saturday attended last weekend’s Commanders-Colts game. At halftime, former Colts tackle Tarik Glenn was added to the team’s Ring of Honor.