Dan Campbell: We did not let an opportunity slip through our fingers

Getty Images

The Lions got a much-needed win over the Packers on Sunday, improving their record to 2-6 on the season.

Detroit picked off quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times in the victory, coming out ahead 3-1 in the turnover margin.

“It just says that we made the plays that were there,” head coach Dan Campbell said in his postgame press conference. “We did not let an opportunity slip through our fingers.”

Rodgers rarely throws interceptions in general. But picking him off three times, with two coming in the red zone, represented a banner day for a defense that has struggled mightily throughout 2022.

“I felt like we had a good plan for him,” Campbell said. “And just how we wanted to play — look, you have to disguise. I mean, you have to. And he’ll take it all the way down to the wire to get a beat on what you’re doing. And then, if you have an opportunity, you have to make the most of it, and we did that today.

“[T]hose guys just stepped up, and they made it happen today.”

With a five-game losing streak now broken, the Lions will head to Chicago to play another division rival in the Bears next week.