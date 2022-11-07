DeSean Jackson, Pete Werner, Marcus Davenport questionable to return

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson signed with the Ravens’ practice squad Oct. 18. He played nine snaps in the first half Monday night in his debut with the team and made one catch on two targets for 16 yards.

The Ravens now list him as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

The Saints have two players questionable to return.

Linebacker Pete Werner has an ankle injury, and defensive end Marcus Davenport a calf injury.

Werner has three tackles and Davenport one.

Both players remain in the training room undergoing medical evaluation.

The Ravens lead the Saints 17-6 at the start of the fourth quarter after the teams traded field goals in the third quarter.