De’Vondre Campbell calls for grass fields after more Packers are injured on turf

Getty Images

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell didn’t play on Sunday at Detroit because he suffered a knee injury a week earlier at Buffalo. And after seeing more injuries to more of his teammates while watching Sunday’s game, he’s upset about artificial playing surfaces.

Campbell’s fellow linebacker Rashan Gary suffered an apparent torn ACL in Detroit, and several other Packers got hurt during the game as well. Campbell wrote on Twitter today that he thinks the surfaces in Buffalo and Detroit are to blame, and that every team should play on grass like Green Bay does.

“This is two weeks in a row we’ve had players get injured on turf fields,” Campbell wrote. “I think it’s time y’all take some of the money y’all make off us and invest in grass fields for every team around the league. The turf is literally like concrete it has no give when you plant.”

Several NFL players have complained this season about playing surfaces, and almost all of them prefer grass to artificial turf. It’s an ongoing concern for players, but one that doesn’t seem to be making a lot of headway in convincing owners.