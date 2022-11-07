Frank Reich: We have good players, I have to do a better job

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The high expectations that the Colts carried into the 2022 season were well on their way to becoming distant memories before Sunday’s game in New England and the offensive performance in the 26-3 loss made it all but impossible to remember that people once believed this season would turn out well for the AFC South team.

They gained 121 yards and failed to convert a single third down as they fell to 3-5-1 on the season. The offensive meltdown came after the team benched quarterback Matt Ryan and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady over the last two weeks and that left nowhere but the mirror for head coach Frank Reich to point fingers after the game.

“Each person has to go back starting with me,” Reich said, via the team’s website. “That’s what I said in the locker room. I mean, the offensive performance — that’s why I was brought here. That’s my responsibility. We got the players. We got players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in good positions to win and having answers when we face problems. . . . We got to do more on offense. That starts with me. We’ve made the moves that we made. Everybody’s responsible, everybody has their role to play, but I’m the leader of the offense, and that’s my responsibility.”

Reich said that he believes “answers are out there” for what’s wrong with the Colts and he’ll need to find them quickly if he’s going to avoid the same change of fortunes that Ryan and Brady have experienced this season.

  1. How is this different than what he’s said EVERY FRACKING WEEK?

    Frank, you’ve been telling us you need to do a better job every week, at what point do you say “Someone else needs to do it, because I’m not able to.” We’re tired of “We need to do better”. DO BETTER OR LET SOMEONE WHO CAN.

  2. The moves were made by Irsay to ensure a high draft pick to get a QB, the last move is to find a new coaching staff and perhaps a new GM. And what Reich said “we have good players,” so it is really just bad coaching.

  5. The Colts should have drafted a quarterback five years ago. The ghosts of Rivers, Wentz, and Ryan are not a solid strategy. They could have started a rookie QB several seasons ago and be in a lot better shape now than they are.

